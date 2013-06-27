What's next for the Patriots?

The Patriots lost Wes Welker and Brandon Llyod to costless agency. They now have a ton of question marks regarding the health of superstar tight end Rob Gronkowski and now to add to that Aaron Hernandez has been released due to murder charges! So going forward what are the Patriots going to do on offense. It is known around football circles that no matter what players are plugged into Coach Bill Belicheks' system, they will succeed. However this season will be the truest test of that statement.

Going forward if the Patriots lose Gronkowski to injury for any amount of time it would mean that Tom Brady would be without his intended receiver for 557 of his 634 pass attempts in 2012. That means 88% of his passes thrown last season were to players who will not be suited up for them come week one. To combat this I’ve come up with a few things that I could see coach Belichek doing to make this offense maybe not be the best in the league again, but at least compete on a game-to-game basis:

Utilizing Jake Ballard, Ballard is going to have to step up big in Gronkowskis' absence and throughout the season. Don’t expect Ballard to replace the quick footed Hernandez but he is still a decent route runner with great red zone ability. Could we possibly see the end of Tim Tebow the quarterback? It’s unlikely but he has great football knowledge and could probably perform adequately at tight end, better than all the lousy costless agents out there anyway. For arguments sake he was involved in a few gadget plays in college that involved him catching the rock so it wouldn’t be completely new to him. Julian Edelman pro bowler? We have all seen what Edelman can do with Tom Brady at the helm. I mean he replaced Welker in the starting line up a couple games last year and thrived. He is a quick young receiver who Brady trusts and in my mind is a lock for 80 catches and 1000 yards if of course, he can stay healthy. Danny Amendola. He could potentially walk away with over 120 receptions in 2013. He is a very similar player to Welker except for the fact that he is younger, faster and has a bigger route tree. I look for Belichek to utilize Amendolas skill set largely in the offense. He is the clear-cut number one WR in Foxborough and the Patriots are going to showcase why. Finally, the way I see the Patriots combatting the loss of all the pass catchers is with the run game. The patriots were 9th in rushing offense last season and with Stevan Ridley more experienced after last season and Shane Vareen ready to roll, I believe the Patriots will improve on their 2012 numbers and finish in the top 3 in rushing.

Ultimately the Patriots are not going to be as dominant of an offense as they were last season and that’s obvious. Unfortunately though, the other three AFC East teams can’t get their hopes up just yet because, as long as Tom Brady is at the Helm in New England, the AFC East is still theirs to lose.