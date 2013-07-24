What's up in Big D?

Do me a favor. Think back through all your football knowledge of the past five years. Dig through all the games you watched and all the highlight shows you watched. In your mind, continue to dig through all the NFL drafts and all the fantasy stats. Think about all the articles you’ve read and all the pre-game shows you’ve watched. Now answer me this, in all that material, how many times have you seen the Dallas Cowboys picked to win their division? How many times have you heard someone pick them to go to the Super Bowl? Now, think about the past 5 years. How many times have the Dallas Cowboys done so much as make the playoffs? In the past five years the Cowboys have been to the playoffs once. They have played 2 post season games. In 2009 they won the NFC East, won their game on Wild Card weekend, and lost the next week in the Divisional round. So where is the disconnect? Why would they have high hopes seemingly every season, and then not do much to live up to the pre-season predictions?

Source: www.nfl.com

The Cowboys have talent. Plenty of it. Romo (we’ll get to him in a moment), Bryant, Ware. They are all guys that most teams would consider themselves lucky to have. Before you shrug off Romo, ask Minnesota, Miami, Oakland, Arizona, Philadelphia, Kansas City, Cleveland, among others, if they wouldn’t have LOVED to trade their guy for Romo at some point over the past 5 years. No, Tony Romo is not Tom Brady, or Peyton Manning. He is a confident leader with a good arm and good accuracy. He has incredible toughness. Think about the San Francisco game where he got a broken rib and a punctured lung. He missed two series and came back, played in the game, and led the Cowboys to an overtime win. Other QB’s have missed weeks with similar injuries. No one can question Romo’s toughness. I also feel Romo has gotten a bad reputation for choking under pressure. He has had some bad luck at bad times. Yes, he fumbled a hold on what would have been a season saving field goal. I will never forget it, it was a devastating loss to the Seahawks. But, blowing a hold on a field goal does not make you a bad quarterback. He has had some terrible games, two five interception stinkers to be more precise. Both games were seen on national television to boot, but Tony Romo also holds the lowest career interception mark for the Cowboys along with being the first Cowboys quarterback to average more than 300 yards passing in a season. So it is not as if he is not throwing the ball. A team should be able to win, a lot, with a guy like Romo throwing the ball. Now, one big problem with Romo has been his contract. No, he doesn’t cripple the teams salary cap with his number or anything like that. But he had to be signed to an extension this off season. The Romo haters were incredulous as to why or how the Cowboys could pony up the big bucks for a guy who had never taken their team to the promised land. The reality is that if Romo was not signed to an extension, he had the ability to walk away after this season, costless and clear from the Cowboys with them getting nothing in return. No draft picks, no nothing. The move also helped clear a lot of cap space for the Cowboys who reportedly had about as much cap space as Ed “Too Tall” Jones in a Fiat.

Source: www.nfl.com

Of course, no quarterback has been able to win anything all on his own. There needs to be a team around him. The Cowboys have had some great weapons on both sides of the ball. They have not been afraid to move up in the draft and get Dez Bryant for the offense. Then in the draft of 2012, they moved up again to meet some needs on the defensive side of the ball by drafting Maurice Claiborne. That off season they also signed Brandon Carr as a costless agent.

No discussion of the Cowboys defense can take place without mentioning Demarcus Ware. Ware is one of the best pass rushers in the league today. The Cowboys also have Anthony Spencer who is a quality pass rusher in his own right. They seem to have exceptional young linebackers in Sean Lee, and Bruce Carter.

The offensive line seems to have stuck out like a sore thumb the past few seasons. They have been overmatched in many games. They have players, like Doug Costless who plays into a nice contract and then seems to go away. They haven’t invested many high draft picks on the O-line, and they haven’t signed any high profile costless agents in the past few off seasons. So that is one area for concern.

Source: www.nfl.com

Coaching. Coaching is an interesting situation. Jason Garrett was installed as a coach before his predecessor as head coach, Wade Phillips was hired as head coach. It made many believe that owner/gm Jerry Jones was considering making him the head coach at that point. But Phillips was brought in and then fired during the 2010 season in favor of Garrett. Garrett has gone 40-21 since that time. The Cowboys clock management and decision making has been questioned at numerous times during Jason Garrett’s tenure in big D. During this time Garrett has been responsible for the offensive play calling as well as the head coaching duties. That will change this coming season (but more on that in our upcoming season preview).

What have we left out? Oh, that’s right, the GM. Now, I am not going to lay all of this at the feet of Jerry Jones. That is overly simplistic. He has put talented players on the field and done his best to get the correct coaching staff in place. However, he set up the poison Tony Romo contract that lead to the Cowboys having no leverage if they did want to seek alternatives at the quarterback position. He has built the salary cap mess. He has overseen the drafts that have not addressed all the areas of need. Jerry Jones is also at least partially responsible for the state of the depth chart. Jerry has managed to place stars all over the field, but there is all too often a huge drop off after that star goes out. At least part of that is not having money available to pay top tier backups. Another part is talent evaluation which can be spread over a few different men in the Cowboys organization. Jerry Jones is an amazing businessman. He has built one of the premiere facilities in all of sports. He has kept the Cowboys as one of the most valuable teams in the NFL consistently. But, he himself has admitted that a GM with the same track record as him would have been fired by now. But Jerry seems to love owning the Cowboys as much as you and I would. That’s great, Cowboys fans have an owner who wants to win. The problem seems to be that Jerry doesn’t want to win at all costs, he wants to win his way. His way involves him running the Cowboys you see on the field. Jerry Jones needs to run the business of the Dallas Cowboys and let a football man run the team itself. And in fairness to Mr. Jones, both of those jobs are full time jobs, no one man can be expected to do both.

Well, the season is almost upon us, (thank the deity of your choosing), let’s line ‘em up and try it again this season.