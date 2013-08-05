NFL Power Rankings: #11 - #15

It's that time again for NFL fans. That grey area between the draft and the season starting and the optimism is at an all time high and the patience at an all time low. Here at Vavel, that means Power Ranking time.

NFL writers Sam Lewis and David Amoyal have put together a ranking of all 32 teams according to their draft and offseason acquisitions and losses and have assessed who's the favourites for the Superbowl - and who's odds on for the Number 1 pick of the 2014 draft.

In the fourth edition of our countdown, here's the numbers from #11 to #15 .

11) Cinncinati Bengals

A youthful, excellent defence, an elite wide reciever with a shiny new TE to compliment and a developing Andy Dalton - Cincy are the best side in the AFC and are my bet to extend that and retain ther division title. Much depends on Dalton to get past the hump and make the leap into being a 'great quarterback' like division rival Joe Flacco did in January. Regardless how much of a dent Cincy make into the playoff's, they should be the first side from the AFCN to get there.

12) Chicago Bears

Good off-season acquisitions and a complete re-shuffle of the offensive line means that the Bears have an improved roster from the one that went 10-6 under Lovie Smith. If 1st round pick Kyle Long justifies his selection from the start and famed "quarterback whisperer" Marc Trestman can get the sort of season out of Jay Cutler that the Bears expected when they traded for him in 2009 then the Bears could make a real run in 2013.

13) Washington Redskins

Much depends on RGIII, but other than their sophomore QB the Skins are a well coached side that will welcome back stand-out defender Brian Arakpo from injury to add bite to the other side of the ball. Given the Giant's WR issues and the Cowboys being, well, the Cowboys - the Skins could well retain the division. If Griffin comes back and matches or even betters his rookie year and Morris once again develops, the team from the nations capital has a shot at the big one.

14) Minnesota Vikings

Thanks to an excellent draft that included three first round picks - the Vikings added the best DT, the #2 WR and the #2 CB to their roster that also acquired Greg Jennings from Green Bay through FA. No longer Peterson, Allen and some other dudes, the Vikes are building a roster that will have the Bears nervously looking over their shoulder. Critics will say that the Vikes won't do so well because AP won't get 2,000 yards rushing but thanks to their summer work - he won't need to.

15) Indianapolis Colts

Andrew Luck is the real deal, and as long as Reggie Wayne can keep getting open the sophomore QB will keep the Colts competing and more. Despite losing Dwight Freeney, Indy added a lot of pieces on defence and their offensive rookies from '12 will only keep developing. It's an exciting time to be a Colt, as anything is possible with this young side.