New York Jets Season Preview

Just when we thought Jets fan had had enough, a new wrinkle was added to the ongoing circus on Saturday night when they played their third preseason contest against the New York Giants. With rookie quarterback Geno Smith battling to become the team’s starter and essentially needing a turnover-costless game to claim the title over Mark Sanchez, he lays a dud by throwing three interceptions in three quarters.

Coach Rex Ryan, ever the optimist, brings in current starter Mark Sanchez to compete and try to win the game (Click on the link, Rex Ryan has lost it, guys). And without fail, Sanchez, who is now playing with the third-team offense scrambles to his left and gets hammered, injuring his shoulder and putting his regular season availability in doubt.

It’s a scene right out of The Replacements. Except the Jets may be funnier to look than the fictional Washington Sentinels.

Somehow, Ryan kept his job after last season’s abysmal effort and the failed Tim Tebow experiment (Tebow’s looking pretty good now, eh Jets fans . . . I kid). Unfortunately for Ryan, the team has even more problems this year than last.

There is no offensive talent on this team. In fact, to call them an NFL-calibre offense may be slightly ambitious. The offensive line has two good pieces in left tackle D’Brickshaw Ferguson and center Nick Mangold, but aside from that, you’re begging for defensive linemen to play at less than 100% to simply stand a chance.

The running back position is a revolving door of former backups all fighting to gain the trust of Coach Ryan and finally produce. Chris Ivory, Bilal Powell, Mike Goodson and Kahlil Bell are all fighting for snaps in the Jets offense. All are medicore to below-average talents, and all will be running in front of 9 man fronts this year, which means whoever does emerge victorious from the crowded battle will have a very, very tough season.

But here’s the silver lining Jets fans: your running backs don’t look all that bad once you take a look at the wide receiver position. At least at running back there are a few players (see; Chris Ivory and Mike Goodson) who were somewhat successful from time-to-time earlier in their careers, albeit with teams not named the New York Jets.

The receivers could be one of the worst groups fielded by an NFL roster in recent memory. The starters are Jeremy Kerley and Stephen Hill. Kerley is undersized, not strong enough to play on the outside and not quick or tough enough to man the slot. Hill can’t run routes and has trouble holding on to the ball. He’s a lost puppy. Santonio Holmes is most likely milking his foot injury because he doesn’t want to subject himself to the horror of this offense. And even when he’s healthy, he’s ineffective at this point in his career.

Fortunately, with an offense this bad, you can only go up when looking at the team’s defense. It is not great by any stretch, but there are pieces in place to keep the Jets competitive against similarly bad teams like Oakland and Buffalo.

But with the clown show Rex Ryan has developed in New York, seeing the Jets as anything more than a sure-win for opponents is hard. No matter who starts at quarterback, Geno Smith or Mark Sanchez, the Jets will be competing for the first overall selection in the 2014 draft. And maybe that’s when they’ll turn things around. At that point Rex Ryan will most likely be fired, Geno Smith may no longer be touted as the franchise’s savior and Mark Sanchez will probably be off with a supermodel vacationing in southern California.

Then general manager John Idzik can do the smart thing and draft a legitimate franchise quarterback like Teddy Bridgewater from Louisville or Johnny Manziel from Texas A&M. Or maybe he’ll continue the new Jets tradition of being a laughingstock and go the Al Davis route, picking a punter in the first rounder.

Only time will tell.