The Packers fall to the 49ers

First play of the game Eddie Lacy tries to blaze up the middle, but is stuffed by Justin Smith.

The protection breaks down on the second play and Aldon Smith gets credited for the sack on Rodgers.

Packers start the game with a quick three in out. The 49rs defense looks as fierce as ever.

On Kaepernick’s first series he throws a bullet pass to Davis, but it’s batted away. On 3rd and 10 Kaepernick pulls back to tries to throw a bomb, but the Packers blanketed every receiver. Kaepernick pulls it back and tries to run for the first down, but is stopped just short of the marker.

The Packers are trying to establish the run early, but Lacy gets taken down behind the line of scrimmage after the 49ers 3 and out.

Rodgers gets the first 1stdown of the game hitting Randal Cobb up the middle. The Packers are doing their best to rush to the line to tire out the defense. They have to do something, because the 49ers D is relentless.

Kaepernick’s finally gets a first down with a pass to Anquan Boldin. The 49ers are starting to march up the field. We get our first Frank Gore sighting, as he pushes the pile for a first down on the Packers 35 yard line. Kendal Hunter is back from his Achilles tear; he runs for another first down. Kaepernick Launches a 20 yard bomb to Vernon Davis on an outside breaking route for the first touchdown of the day.

Rodgers is forced to roll to his right but manages to hit a 31 yard completion to Jordy Nelson. Nnamdi Asomugha, who was covering Nelson, is still trying to figure out where the football is. Rodgers has no one to throw to so he flicks it to Eddy Lacy on a screen pass for another 31 yard completion. Cobb gets away from Carlos Rodger on a short pass from Rodgers just enough to cross the plane to score their first touchdown of the day.

Kaepernick is working Boldin early. 27 yard pass leads to another first down and puts the 49ers in the Packers territory. Another short pass to Boldin by Kaepernick, but he is tackled by what looks like six Packers. The Packers are clearly trying to prove a point in this game after being embarrassed in the playoff by the 49ers. Who can blame them? Kaepernick tries to run for another first down, but he gets brought down by three Packer D-linemen, which causes the 49ers to punt.

Eddy Lacy finally breaks off a 10 yard run but it’s brought back after an illegal use of the hands penalty on the Packers. The Packers run the ball with Lacy again, but Justin Smith stood lacy up on the contact and Navarro Bowman stripped it to cause a fumble. 49ers take over at the Packers 13 yard line.

Kaepernick has nowhere to go with the ball, which causes him to tuck the ball and run. Kaepernick runs out of bounds, but Clay Matthews Launches himself at Kaepernick and hits him while he is out of bounds. Joe Staley retaliates and goes after Matthews which leads to penalties on Matthews and Staley. The 49ers are forced to replay 3rddown. On the next play Kaepernick throws a 10 yard pass out of the gun to Boldin for a touchdown.

Source: www.nfl.si.com

Jeremy Ross bobbles a kickoff return and for some reason decides to still take the ball out of the End zone and is tackled around the 10 yard line. This mistake leads to a 3 and out by the Packers offence. The 49ers have all the momentum at this point.

The Green Bay defense has Kaepernick on his heels. They forced him out of the pocket on all three down leading to another 3 and out.

As the pocket collapses on Rodgers, he tosses it to Jordy Nelson, who shakes off a tackle for the first down. Rodgers pass to Finley is bobbled and tossed right to Eric Reed for an interception. Reed runs it all the way to the 3 yard line, but he may have been downed by contact at the initial point of the interception. The Refs decide Reed was downed at the 45 yard line.

A good drive by the 49ers is stopped by a sack by Clay Matthews.

The 48 yard field goal try by Phil Dawson is no good (wide right).

The 49ers are called off sides (on Aldon Smith), but Rodgers tries to sneak one into the end zone, but it is intercepted by Reed. Good thing because of the continuation rules, it doesn’t count. Finley redeems himself after a making Paris Cox miss and diving in for a 12 yard touchdown.

At the half Kaepernick heaves one into the end zone, but it’s batted down. Going into halftime the score is tied 14-14

Boldin catches a jump ball over two Packers for the first down. Another catch by Boldin for 30 yards. Boldin 10thcatch of the day is a one handed dive that puts the 49ers on the Packers 3 yard line. Play action play, Gore slips on the fake hand off and Kaepernick hits Vernon Davis for the touchdown. 21-14 49ers

Rodgers decides to show Kaepernick he can run too, by Running in for a 1stdown. Rodgers hits Nelson for an 8 yard touchdown pass.

Kaepernick answers with a 37 yard pass down the middle to Davis. Kaepernick tries the read option but gets sacked by Matthews for a 7 yard loss. 27 yard Field goal by Phil Dawson. Boldin slow to get up as he is pinned under Staley’s body. No update on his condition.

After the punt by the 49ers, Lacy goes up the middle for a 7 yard run (the longest for any Packer so far today). Rodgers rolls right and hit nelson form 37 yards away. Hand off by Rodgers to Lacy, lacy gets the touchdown by diving over the pile. First lead by the Packers all day 27-24.

Kendal Hunter breaks off a big run that ends on the Packers 7 yard line. Frank Gore with 1 yard touchdown.

Another 3 and out by the Packers.

On 4thand 2, Kaepernick hits Boldin for the first down, saving the drive. With 26 seconds left, Phil Dawson hits a 33 yard field goal to make the score 28-43, 49ers.

With no time outs, Aaron Rodgers takes the field. Rodgers hits Cobb to get the Packers to the 44 yard line. Cobb was unable to get out of bounds to stop the clock. Rodgers spikes the ball to stop the clock. Rodgers gets trapped in the pocket and can’t get set for a Hail Mary. Rodgers ends up throwing an incomplete shovel pass to no one to end the game.

Even with all of the penalties, this was an overall good showing for both teams. The Packers proved that the label of being “soft” placed on them after the playoff game against the 49ers was way off base. Every chance they got they hit the heck out of the 49ers. In, the end it wasn’t enough to hold the lead for the win.

Edit: The ref got the double penalty on Matthews/Staley call wrong. The refs should have let 3rddown stand, but instead made the 49ers replay the down, which lead to a touchdown by the 49ers. This is the second year in a row that the Packers have been penalized by a blown ref call. If you recall the “Fail Mary” play last year against the Seattle Seahawks that lead to the end of the referee strike. There is no way to know if this blown call would have affected the end result of the game, but that still doesn’t make this glaring error ok. If the NFL can review every turnover, someone should have reviewed this as well.