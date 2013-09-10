Vavel.com Fantasy Football league: The Vinegar Strokes will rise again

I know what most of you are thinking. Last week I proclaimed that my Fantasy Football team (The Vinegar Strokes) would cry havoc and let slip the dogs of war on Team Lewis… even with my “loss” I DID JUST THAT! Let’s be clear about something right now: it took Payton Manning matching an NFL record (7 touchdown passes in one FREAKING game!) for Team Lewis to squeak by with a victory.

The rest of the league should pay close attention to how this match up played out.

Manning drops 7 FREAKING touchdowns on a CLEARLY awful Ravens defense (thank god I didn’t draft them… I feel bad for whoever did).

Going into Sunday’s games my team was down 50 plus points. It would take and effort from all of the ‘Strokes to get us to the promise land.

Enter Adrian Peterson. AP starts his game of by running in a touch down from the line of scrimmage. A small smile came across my face when I saw the replay.

Then Reggie Bush goes off! He looked like he was channeling his inner Adrian Peterson verses… well Adrian Peterson! I got 29 and 25 points from my two star running backs. Yes as long as Bush continues to produce, he is a star again in my book. The Dolphins should have never let him go.

By the start of the night game (Dallas verses NYG) The ‘Strokes were UP BY 17 POINTS! There is no way after Manning’s 50 burger I should have been able to snatch victory from the jaws of almost certain defeat…

… Until I released the love affair between Tony Romo and Jason Witten rivals that of Jay Cutler and Brandon Marshall. On this day, Tonson or Jasny, or whatever the hell they call themselves, tandem bike was ultimately too fast for The ‘Strokes? Romo’s obsession with passing to Witten ended the comeback of the century.

All that said my confidence is at an ALL time high. I am predicting a complete blow out of the so called “League’s Best team”. I hope that name was intended to be as ironic as it actually is.

YOUR STILL NEXT!

