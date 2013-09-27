Week 4 NFL Predictions

So, last week I went 8-7 on my predictions. That’s not very inspiring, but I’ll hang my hat on the fact that I was three points away from predicting the Falcons-Dolphins game perfectly. This week should be better, but really, who knows with the NFL. Without further ado, here are my predictions for week 4 of the NFL season, promising to build on my mediocre week 3 selections:

Baltimore at Buffalo

The Ravens seemed to have questions marks heading into their matchup last week against the Texans, but won decisively 30-9. This week’s hiccup is former Raven Ray Lewis questioning the team’s leadership after Jacoby Jones had his head bashed in by a stripper named “Sweet Pea” (yes, that actually happened). Lewis’ comments are baseless because I’m not sure what kind of leadership is going to stop a stripper from going crazy. The Ravens look to be back on track, while the Bills seem to be the same old Bills.

Baltimore 30 – 13 Buffalo

Cincinnati at Cleveland

Before you write off last week’s win for the Browns as a fluke, keep in mind that their defense has played stellar all season, and they have two outstanding playmakers on offense in Jordan Cameron and Josh Gordon. The Bengals rallied to a comeback win and held Aaron Rodgers in check last week, but are coming in to this game missing three top defensive backs (Leon Hall, Reggie Nelson and Dre Kirkpatrick are all doubtful). Call me crazy, but I’m calling for a major upset, giving the edge to Cleveland because they’re at home.

Cleveland 23 – 20 Cincinnati

Chicago at Detroit

Most people would have called you crazy if at the beginning of the year you said the Bears and Lions would be 1/2 in the NFC North. Nonetheless, that’s where they sit, making this division matchup all the more interesting. Reggie Bush will be back in the lineup, and the Lions front four will try to dominate the Bears weak offensive line. The problem however is in the Lions secondary. Chicago may struggle at times, but with a turnover-machine defense, they should be able to create enough big plays on defense and through the air to move to 4-0.

Chicago 34 – 27 Detroit

Seattle at Houston

If there’s one thing the Seahawks have failed to do since they began this reign of terror midway through last season, it’s win on the road consistently. The Texans, even after three consecutive mediocre performances, present Seattle with a stiff test. Both defenses are strong and aggressive, and both offenses rely on the run game to dominate the line of scrimmage. Give the advantage to the Seahawks run game and the Seahawks defense in what should be a close game.

Seattle 17 – 13 Houston

Indianapolis at Jacksonville

Every time the Jaguars play, there’s not much to say. The Colts should give new addition Trent Richardson plenty of action, and Andrew Luck will dominate the game with his arm and his legs. The Jaguars are terrible, plain and simple.

Indianapolis 31 – 10 Jaguars

NY Giants at Kansas City

Picking games that involve the Giants are always the toughest games to pick. They can get demolished in Carolina 38-0 and it doesn’t really surprise. And then again, they can blow out the best teams in football and you most likely would not be surprised. But right now, they are playing mistake-filled football and Kansas City is the worst team to play in that circumstance. Under the tutelage of Andy Reid and the leadership of Alex Smith, the Chiefs have become one of the safest teams in football, playing mistake-costless and capitalizing on their opponents’ misfortunes. This week should be no different.

Kansas City 26 – 20 NY Giants

Pittsburgh at Minnesota (in London)

The battle of the winless is not what the UK NFL fans had hoped to have in store for them when this game rolled around. Unfortunately, both teams have looked dreadful through three weeks and limp into London. Steelers second-round pick Le’Veon Bell will play, but it’s unclear how many snaps he will receive at running back. On the other hand, Adrian Peterson may finally have his breakout game against a weak Steelers defense and a hyped international crowd. The Steelers are in flux, and nothing seems to be going their way.

Minnesota 27 – 24 Pittsburgh

Arizona at Tampa Bay

Mike Glennon takes over for Josh Freeman in what will be the youngster’s first real taste of NFL action. Reports have been coming out of Tampa that say Glennon already has more support that Freeman did, after Freeman lost the locker room. I’m expecting Glennon to be ordinary at best, but the team should rally around him in what is a make-or-break game for the Bucs.

Tampa Bay 16 – 13 Arizona

NY Jets at Tennessee

Both these teams are 2-1, but Tennessee has shown more against better teams. These teams both beat the Bills and Chargers last week and though neither win is awe-inspiring, it makes for a fun matchup that will produce an unlikely 3-1 team heading into week 5. The Jets defense has played awfully well, but Geno Smith has turned the ball over a lot.

Tennessee 21 – 15 NY Jets

Philadelphia at Denver

At this point, it’s beginning to look impossible for a team to slow down Peyton Manning and the Broncos offense. Welker, Thomas, Decker and Orange Julius present matchups that no team in the league can counter. The Eagles are no different, with a swiss-cheese defense that has not been able to stop anyone thus far. Also, Chip Kelly’s fast-paced offense may take its toll on the Eagles players this week while playing in Denver. Mile High has never been kind to players in search of oxygen.

Denver 41 – 27 Philadelphia

Washington at Oakland

Finally, the Redskins don’t have to play a high-powered offense, in what looks to be a winnable game against the Raiders. Terrell Pryor has not been cleared for contact yet after suffering a concussion on Monday night, which means Matt Flynn may be forced to start this game. If that happens, it doesn’t matter if RG3 can’t run the read option. The Redskins defense should be able to put up a respectable showing. If Pryor plays however, that could change things. But for the sake of this piece, I’m going to assume Flynn starts the game.

Washington 23 – 10 Oakland

Dallas at San Diego

The Chargers first two weeks were encouraging, but last week’s performance against Jake Locker sucked the promise I had for this defense heading into a game against the Cowboys. Tony Romo should have no trouble putting up points even without Miles Austin (out, hamstring), and DeMarco Murray should build on last week’s dominating performance against St. Louis. Don’t ever count out Philip Rivers or the Cowboys shooting themselves in the foot, but if Romo can play mistake-costless football, Dallas shouldn’t have much to worry about.

Dallas 27 – 18 San Diego

New England at Atlanta

Rob Gronkowski and Danny Amendola are both questionable and are “tentatively expected to play.” If that comes to fruition Tom Brady will be one happy, happy man. He’s had three tough weeks to start the season, so look for him to come out with a vengeance on Sunday Night. It almost feels like it doesn’t even matter what Atlanta does; if Gronkowski and Amendola play, Brady could make this a demolition.

New England 38 – 24 Atlanta

Miami at New Orleans

Both these teams are unbeaten, so expect this to be one helluva game on Monday night. The Dolphins are for real, and Ryan Tannehill looks like a legit franchise quarterback. The Saints also look like a powerhouse, and seem poised to run away with their division. Drew Brees and the defense will play well and it might be just a little too much for the Dolphins to handle. If Cameron Wake was playing, it might tilt the favour in Miami’s direction but his absence will be felt.

New Orleans 34 – 28 Miami