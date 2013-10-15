10 Things We Learned In Week 6

In a week where the Jaguars stayed with the Broncos for the first half, Tom Brady led one of the most dramatic two-minute drills in NFL history and Kansas City stayed unbeaten, the most important story may come from a set of fans (see, Houston). With that being said, here are 10 takeaways from the week that was:

1. Houston is one loss away from killing their playoff chances for good. They sit at 2-4, are in a division with the Colts, and are in a conference where they’ll need to compete with Chiefs/Broncos, Ravens/Bengals and Dolphins for a wildcard spot. If they fall to 2-5 next week against the Chiefs, the hill will be too high to climb. And unfortunately, they may be forced to start TJ Yates with Matt Schaub hurt. And on that note, a certain faction of Texans fans should be ashamed of themselves for cheering once Schaub went down with an injury. It’s one thing to want a new quarterback for your favourite team. It’s another thing to cheer when that player goes down with a potentially devastating injury.

2. Never give Tom Brady an inch. The Saints learned this the hard way, suffering a shocking last-second loss to the Patriots. When you give Tom Terrific three chances at a two-minute drill, do you really think he’s going to fail on all three chances? His dissection of Rob Ryan’s defense with 73 seconds to go and zero timeouts was a thing of beauty. If you were one of those fans who left Foxborough early, I feel for you. You missed one of the greatest players of all-time in one of his greatest moments.

3. Green Bay will need to rely on their run game and defense to win games. You would never expect to say this for a team that has Aaron Rodgers as their quarterback, but with the losses of Randall Cobb and James Jones to injury, that’s exactly what the Packers need. Cobb is expected to be out 4-8 weeks with a fractured fibula while Jones is questionable for next week with a sprained PCL. The offense has already had trouble in the red zone, and these losses will highlight those problems. Lucky for Green Bay, Lacy has looked legit and the defense played well this week despite missing Clay Matthews and Brad Jones.

4. Nick Foles is giving Chip Kelly a very hard decision to make. He led them to a win over the Giants last week after Vick went down with an injury and defeated the Buccaneers pretty handily this week. He`s obviously not as athletic as Vick, but he`s better in the pocket, more durable and throws a better deep ball. Some may believe that he doesn`t fit Kelly`s fast-paced offense, but he`s put those doubters to rest over the past two weeks.

5. The Bengals have trouble against bad teams. For some reason, it seems as though Cincinnati can`t handle mediocre teams the way they should. They had major trouble against Thad Lewis and Brian Hoyer but handled Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady with ease. They beat Buffalo this week, but it wasn`t with the kind of decisiveness you`d expect from a team expected to contend for a top playoff spot. If they want to take the next step, they`re going to need to be more consistent and play with the kind of intensity they use to beat top tier teams every week. A Bills team starting a no-name quarterback should not give them as much trouble as he did.

6. Chris Johnson is NOT a dynamic running back. He somehow finds ways to gain less than what the blockers are giving him. He`s scampering behind the line of scrimmage, and hesitating when he hits the holes. He`s averaging only 3.1 yards per carry and has yet to score a touchdown on the ground. Johnson is a far cry from the moniker CJ2K that was used to describe his former electric play. If he`s on your fantasy team, abandon ship.

7. Justin Blackmon IS a dynamic wide receiver. After his four-game suspension, Blackmon has come out like a man possessed. Last week, he posted 136 yards and a touchdown and this week he took off to the tune of 190 yards on 14 receptions. Those are impressive statlines no matter who you are. They`re made even more impressive when he`s the only real threat that defenses need to gameplan against. In a season filled with despair for Jacksonville, Blackmon has proven to be a small ray of hope for the future.

8. Robert Griffin III seems to have turned a corner in his recovery. He still had problems with accuracy, throwing his fifth interception of the season, but he finally looked confident in his knee. Griffin was not as timid in the pocket as he has been over the first five weeks of the season, and he ran the ball nine times for 77 yards. It`s probably too late to turn the Redskins into contenders, but at least Griffin can take some confidence away from this game.

9. Kansas City is a legitimate contender for the AFC West. Yes, this is the same division as Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos. But the Chiefs are 6-0 and are past the point where you can attribute their success to luck. Andy Reid has coached the team to perfection and Jamaal Charles is an MVP candidate. But the biggest reason for Kansas City`s success has been the play of their defense. It`s arguably the best unit in the NFL, with great playmakers at every single position. They lead the league in sacks with 31 (nine more than the closest team) and points allowed, at only 10.6 a game. If anyone can stifle Manning, it could be the Chiefs.

10. Philip Rivers has shoved his ghosts back into the closet. Over the last few years, Rivers has looked defeated, turning the ball over as much as anyone else in the NFL. But he seems revived this season. Gone are the ill-advised mistakes and unwarranted plays. He`s tied for second in the NFL with 14 touchdown passes and is third in the league with 1847 passing yards. They defeated the formidable Colts to move to 3-3 on Monday Night Football, and Rivers alone could keep the Chargers afloat in the tough AFC playoff race.