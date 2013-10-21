The potential scenarios of the Jay Cutler MRI that will make or break the Chicago Bears season

Lance Briggs is out for four to six weeks. Charles Tillman is floating between ‘probable’ and ‘day to day’. Henry Melton is out for the year. Stephen Paea is still struggling. D.J Williams is done.

But if Jay Cutler doesn’t come back from his groin injury this year, that’s it.

Because there isn’t a more irreplaceable element of a team in any sport than the quarterback of an NFL team. Just as Marc Trestman’s offense was beginning to tick, it’s most important piece limps off.

The length of Cutler’s absence is indeterminable at this point, so there are a few possible scenarios that come about depending on what news emerges from Halas Hall in the coming days.

As Jay Cutler is in a contract year too, it adds another level of complexity. Has Cutler done enough to suggest that re-signing him is a good idea? Can you judge a franchise QB on 6 and a half games in a new offense? Amnesty?

Scenario 1: Jay Cutler is out for a few weeks, comes back and plays well.

In this scenario, let’s say Cutler is back by Week 11 or 12, and the Bears have lost two divisional games against Green Bay and Detroit, and Cutler’s first game back is against the Ravens. The Bears sit 4-6. Only going 6-0 to finish the season will probably get Trestman’s side in the play-offs, a stretch that includes the Ravens, Rams, Vikings, Cowboys, Browns, Eagles and Packers.

Off-season result:

If Cutler comes back, the Bears finish well enough to make the play-offs and beat Detroit to second place(assuming Green Bay end up atop of the NFC North) then Cutler is almost certain to get re-signed, probably regardless of how they do in the play-offs. Probably won’t get the bank breaking deal that a Superbowl would get, but the Bears are too beat up for that anyway.

Scenario 2: Jay Cutler comes back at the back end of the season with no chance of making the play-offs, plays decently.

In this scenario, the Bears are in Week 15 and the Bears have gone 2-4 in the stretch since his injury. They sit 6-7. Jay Cutler leads the Bears to 2-1 against the Eagles, Browns and Packers in the final three games of the year, losing the last one against Green Bay. Cutler finishes the season with around 2,000 passing yards, 16 TD’s and 10 INT’s. He’s shown promise, but the sample size is too small to tell if he’s your guy. The Bears are 8-8, with the 15th pick of the 1st round.

Off-season scenario:

With 8-8, unless the Bears trade picks to move up then a top 5 QB prospect is unlikely. With the current crop of defensive players reaching the end of their contracts/careers, mortgaging their future for one might not be the answer either. Likely: To find out how Cutler fits, the Bears amnesty their QB and spend another year in “wait and see” mode. They probably draft a QB somewhere in the draft.

Scenario 3: Cutler never comes back, the Bears go into costless fall.

The Bears lose Cutler to top off their entire injury list and leaky defence, lose every game left in the season and go 4-12. They face a plethora of cap space decisions in summer with a lot of starters looking down the barrel of costless agency.

Off-season scenario:

Finishing 4-12 would almost certainly give the Bears a top 5 pick. Then comes the hard choice. Do they go spend their pick on a QB and jettison a 31-year-old Cutler or draft a top shelf pass rusher/defensive player and stick with Cutler to once again see where they are? If a Mariota, Bridgewater(very unlikely) or maybe a certain Johnny Manziel is around and the Bears have a high pick – it would be very tempting for Phil Emery to not pick them. There is absolutely no chance Jadeveon Clowney is there after the 2nd or 3rd pick though. It’s a damn shame.

So, which one is more likely? Which one do you see Chicago going with in each situation? Would you re-sign Cutler with a top 5 pick? All depends on how long Cutler is out for, how he plays when he comes back and how the Bears with him, and without him.