A 2010 draft review/run off of a new draft metric

As Vavel USA’s draft guru, while we wait for the 2014 cycle to start, its instructive to go back and look at past draft for winner and losers. I also love statistical models and I’ve come up with my own to try and get a look at the best value from a draft pick(or an entire draft for a team). I will not reveal the formula right now(or perhaps ever), but a tease: an analysis of the 2010 first round(and keep in mind that these stats will change weekly, so this is just a peek into my mind of madness).

The ten best picks:

1. Maurkice Pouncey - Pittsburgh: 230 points.

2. Earl Thomas - Seattle: 216 points

3. Ndamukong Suh - Detroit: 208 points.

4. Mike Iupati - San Fran: 165 points

5. Jermaine Gresham - Cincy: 135 points

6. Jason Pierre-Paul - Giants: 124 points

7. Eric Berry - Kansas City: 120 points

8. Devin McCourty - New England: 106 points

9. Trent Williams - Washington: 90 points

10. Gerald McCoy - Tampa: 82 points

The ten worst picks:

1. Jerry Hughes - Indianapolis: 7 points

2. Brandon Graham - Philly: 12 points

3. Tim Tebow - Denver: 14 points

4. Jahvid Best - Detroit: 15 points

5. Dan Williams - Arizona: 23 points(tie)

6. Jared Odrick - Miami: 23 points(tie)

7. Patrick Robinson - Saints: 27 points

8. Kyle Wilson - Jets: 28 points.

9. Derrick Morgan - Tennessee: 31 points

10. Brian Bulaga - Green Bay: 33 points.

I quibble with the model a bit, I think Bulaga is a very underrated OT in the NFL and Sean Witherspoon is 11th on the list(oddly enough Dez Bryant is 12th). However, the model weights Pro Bowl and AP-All pro team appearances very heavily and while Bulaga and Bryant haven’t been(both were snubbed in 2012 imo), they should be relatively soon. Dez looks like a lock for this year, Bulaga when he returns from injury. Looking at how the first round shook out, I think that this a fair metric(I really can't argue with the 10 best picks at all), so expect to see a lot more of these in the future.