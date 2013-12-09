Lions fall to Eagles in the snow

It might show a lack of imagination, not to mention being cheesy, for me to rip a line from one of the greatest actors of all time from a popular movie and make it the title of this article, but I just think it fits so well.

I write this in the wake of the Detroit Lions absolutely ridiculous 34 – 20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. I had previously written that this game on the road in Philadelphia, a team the Lions should beat, would be a good indication of whether or not the team had really turned the corner as it seemed to in the wake of the Thanksgiving day be down of the Green Bay Packers 40 – 10. As everyone knows, this game was played in epic snowstorm and, maybe surprisingly, the Lions seemed to be dealing with the elements better than the Philadelphia Eagles at the outset.

Of course, the old Lions bugaboo of turnovers reared its ugly head as the quarterback could not grip the ball all game and Joique Bell – otherwise the second best Lion on the field for the day – coughed up the ball twice in the red zone on fumbles. Still, the Lions enjoyed what seemed to be a commanding 8-0 halftime lead and went up 14-0 in the third quarter. For those that didn't see the game, it is important understand the Philadelphia offense had done absolutely nothing through three quarters of this game.

They racked up two first downs in the first half and Nick Foles threw his first interception in the third quarter and seen that momentum was all with Detroit. However, as happens so often with the Lions– or any other team that is not well coached and ill-prepared to be a champion- the team could not maximize on the momentum. The silly penalties reared their ugly head in the second half of the third quarter and all throughout the fourth. I will be the first to admit that the roughing the passer call on Nick Fairley, as well is a holding call Ndamakong Suh that gave Philadelphia another crack at the two-point conversion to tie the game should be an embarrassment not only to the officials who called them, but to officials everywhere who have officiated any type of sporting event of any level.

Having said that, the other key penalties and missed cues that doomed Detroit were all of the Lions inimitable doing. It is almost incomprehensible that a team that can hold a high-powered offense to less than 100 yards and one half, can give up more than 200 yards on the ground in the fourth quarter alone, especially when playing in a half foot of snow. The Lions defense began to miss tackles, and getting LeSean McCoy, or any other great player, out in the open in the snow we elements is a recipe for disaster. The big advantage the offense a player has in this type of element is that the field is slick and he knows where he's going to cut, as opposed to the fender. In the first half, the Lions did a great job of bottling up McCoy close to the line of scrimmage.

However, in the second half they allowed the Philadelphia offensive line to take over and the missed tackles became legion. Offensively, from the beginning of the game the Lions could move the ball steadily with the inside running of Bell, and to a lesser extent Theo Riddick. The downfield passing game was there as well, the chief problem being the inability of Matthew Stafford to grip the ball or throw consistently into the elements. It's easy to say that that would be the case for anyone, but Nick Foles of Philadelphia obviously adjusted and was able to throw the ball well into the second half.

Bottom line, Philadelphia skill players adjusted better performed well in the elements as the game progressed. The Detroit Lions, with the exception of Joique Bell and Jeremy Ross, did not. As for Calvin Johnson, he had a couple of catches for nice gains and was open downfield all day but, as I said previously, it doesn't matter how open you are when the quarterback can get you the football.

In addition to that, the Lions really didn't target him much in the second half because it seemed like they rarely had football. The key drive, in my opinion, when the Lions completely frittered away this opportunity to put a padlock on the NFC North, was the drive immediately after Philadelphia had scored a touchdown to go up 22 – 20.

The Lions were moving, and a key third down and saw a dump off pass to joint Bell in the flat for what would've been a first down a nice game. There was a penalty call – a correct one by the way – on Lions center and "leader" Dominic Raiola, for releasing too early and being a lineman downfield. It would not be the last time Raiola which strike, on the ensuing possession his obviously early snap out of the shotgun surprised Matthew Stafford and led to yet another Lions turnover on the cusp of the red zone. Game over. Good feeling and positive momentum in the wake of the Green Bay game dissipated. NFC North division back in question. Same old Lions. Just a more talented version than usual.

With the injuries to the quarterbacks of the Lions two main rivals for the division, not to mention the general desultory play of everyone in the NFC North, here is one Lions fan that asks: if the Lions can't win the division this year, when can they win it? I had resolved to become more emotionally detached from this team after the silliness of last year, on top of the silliness of the previous 25 years, but I foolishly allowed myself to become drawn back in a little bit more to the team in spite of knowing better.

So, for the first time this year, I am upset at Lions loss. I don't blame that on the team. I don't blame that on anyone except myself. As the man said, just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in.