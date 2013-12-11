At what point will the MVP criteria be more about the actual value of the player to the team, and less about the gaudy stats that the player compiled in leading his team to victories?

For example, if you were to ask someone to name the MVP of the NFL right now off the top of their head they will automatically without hesitation say Peyton Manning. Who could blame that individual? His stats are ridiculous to this point of the season: 67.9%, 4522 yards, 8.4 YPA , 45 TDs, 9 INTs, 114.5 passer rating, and his team is 11-2 Those kind of numbers would have you thinking he is the frontrunner for MVP. In fact I am very confident he is the frontrunner for MVP.

But, you know, doesn't, MVP stand for " Most Valuable Player "? Now, Peyton Manning has proven to be valuable to his team, but is there a player that has been more valuable to his team than Tom Brady has been to the New England Patriots? Now we all already know that Brady's stats are dwarfed in comparison to Peyton Manning's. Brady's numbers read as follows: 60.8% , 3685 yards, 7.0 YPA, 21 TDS, 9 INTs, 88.3 passer rating. Those numbers are not outstanding by any measure, especially for the 3 time Super Bowl Champion and 2 time NFL MVP.

But those numbers do not speak to the amount of leadership he has shown this season. He has worked with a makeshift receiving corps all season. A bunch of no name kids with no experience. Seriously, have you ever heard of Aaron Dobson, Kenbrell Thompkins or Michael Hoomanawanui until this year? Probably not, and Tom Brady had never heard of them either until he was forced to throw to them because of Rob Gronkowski's arm injury and Aaron Hernandez's running afoul of the law.

Yet with these pieces and a some help from his defense this year, he has led the New England Patriots to a 10-3 record on the year. The MVP moment for Tom Brady had to be the 30-27 comeback victory against the New Orleans Saints in Foxboro when he led the Patriots on an 80 yard drive with under 1:30 on the clock and no timeouts. Tom Brady has been the very definition of valuable to his team.

So in the end when is the criteria going to be challenged for who is really the MVP? Is the MVP the guy with the ridiculous numbers or the guy with the ridiculous will to win? Good questions!

