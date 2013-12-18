An Essay: The Dez Bryant Situation, And How He Can Be Changed

What if we told you some grownups aren't really grownups? By a certain age, it's a given that someone is an adult. You are expected to act appropriately in public. But some are caught in the middle. They are immature and mentally unstable. There might be contributing factors that go into it, like a bad upbringing or a tragic situation that occurred at a young age. For professional athletes, this is very evident. Most of the biggest stars in any sport came from less-than-favorable, even horrendous childhoods. Some of these athletes act childish and infantile, but they get paid millions every year. Why? Because they are entertainers. They not only build intrigue for their respective leagues, but their own personal brand. Legendary athletes that we looked up to and idolized were as engaging off the field as they were on. Muhammad Ali, Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, John McEnroe, and Tiger Woods were tremendous talents, but all the same compelling out of it. For Dez Bryant, you have to dig down a little deeper to really understand how he fits into this category of being a polarizing athlete. He's blessed with sensational skills, but is also kind of a 10 year old. His story points to a bigger issue in sports, and it only starts with football.

The proper start to success is to have a good foundation. For a stock broker, it would be a vast knowledge and deep understanding of the economy and being well-versed in numbers. For a player in the NFL, it's a stable organization that operates with the sole purpose of improving and winning. And there are teams that fit that description: Baltimore, New England, New York Giants, San Francisco, and Denver.

Then you have the Cowboys. Where do we begin? Jerry Jones is a great, great owner who draws in revenue and puts big events in the stadium. Whether it was oil or sports, Jones knows how to make money. It's embedded in him, but as a GM, he couldn't be worse. The Cowboys have had 22 draft picks in the last 3 years, and only 3 have seen reasonable playing time and/or are contributing play to the team. Those kinds of numbers speak volumes about who's running the draft for the team, which is Jerry Jones. If he could hire a smart professional who's been around the league and knows about players in the upcoming drafts and relinquish his position, then we might see a different trend. But that's about as likely as Antarctica melting over.

As a whole, what is the culture in Dallas? If it were a winning culture, then draft picks would be flourishing and players wouldn't be walking off the field with time left in the game. So is it a culture of mediocrity? Yeah, that sounds about right. There's been a shuffling of coaches since Jones took over the team, 4of which are hall-of-famers: Bill Parcells, Barry Switzer, Tom Landry, and Jimmy Johnson. Each of the past few years we have seen the team absolutely fold at year's end. Most point to Romo, some point the personnel, and others point to Jerry Jones. It's not hard to figure out. Where does the culture come from? The front office. Organizational infrastructure can make a team distinguished or obliterate it. The Cowboys are a mess all over, and it starts, and ends with Jerry Jones.

So we did some research about the unhealthy characteristics of an organization, and found some points that matched the issues that plague the Cowboys. First, unrealistic demands are made by the media and fans, and that catches on to the team. A lack of coaching expertise in the offensive and defensive coordinator positions place an unfair amount of pressure on players to be perfect. Monte Kiffin is old enough to know what life was like without television, and he couldn't even put together a good college defense. How is he supposed to make it work in the NFL? Bill Callahan, the guy who "Genius" Jones selected to call plays, showed that he knew exactly how to blow a 26-3 lead. Instead of running the ball and running the clock, he called pass plays. The St. Louis Rams had the Saints down early at home and ended up winning 27-16. The defense, which is one of the best in the NFL, held Drew Brees to only 1 TD and picked him off twice. The offense decided to pound the ball and dare the high-powered offense of the Saints to beat them. Even with Dallas' bad defense, don't you think they could've accomplished something similar against Matt Flynn and the Packers? Of course. But bad play calls and a wrong audible by Tony Romo made that impossible. The added pressure of trying to cover for the defense while carrying the team from the get-go was a setup for failure. Romo is expected to be a savior, and while he is suspect in crunch time, he can't help but falter under inept coaching and impractical demands.

Unclear vision is another problem the Cowboys and Jones have. Jerry Jones stands by his decision to remain GM. He said in a recent interview with 105.3 The Fan, "Why don't I get someone to pick the players? Well, who in the world do you think that person when they walk through the door and say, 'We want to get this player,' what in the world do you think I'm going to do? I'm going to sit down and I'm going to go through it and I'm going to say, 'Show me the player. Show me everything about the player before I write the check. Show me the player and let me see everything about the player.' Well rather than that have happen, I get involved in it and know everything about the players before they get to the door. That, if you've got the time to do it, that's a better way to do it." Did you get that? As GM, Jones has accomplished diddly squat. I don't know if he has followed the team's draft history, but it's not pretty. In fact, it's downright unsightly. Even with the team's decent picks, what direction have they gone? Inconsistency has come as a result of drafting the wrong players, overpaying players, and even overpaying for costless agents.

If you are driving into a city for a business meeting, and you don't know the area, you should get out the GPS on your phone and look up the destination. And most people would do that. But a guy like Jerry Jones would disregard that and keep on driving, believing that he will eventually find it on his own intuition. He would keep on driving and come nowhere close to the meeting. He would come across signs and dismiss them. "Hey! I'm Jerry Jones. I'm an international superstar. I don't need a sign to tell me to go when I'm the one driving!" In Jones' case, that meeting is the Super Bowl, and he is largely the reason they haven't been there in 17 years.

I have a rule. If you look up to smart, talented individuals, and you are willing to put in the work, you will become a smart and talented individual. If you look up to divas and showy figures, well, you to will be a showy diva. Take a look at the history of the wide receiver position. Is it safe to say that it is a diva position? They're coddled by the media from the time they are in high school up until they are in the NFL. What does that build? Entitlement and an ego you can see outside your window. Wide receivers, or most of them anyway, are like celebrities. They just suck up all the oxygen in the room. They have more exposure than any position other than quarterback. They have all the cool touchdown dances. They have the best highlight reels. What would you rather see, Josh Gordon catching a floater in the corner of the endzone, or Logan Mankins blocking Justin Tuck for 3 seconds? Unless you're a purist, or a diehard who doesn't appreciate the finer things in life, you would pick Josh Gordon. Offensive linemen are large, overweight guys battling 1-on-1. You see it all the time on the NFL Network when they do the old school highlights. Mud flying everywhere. In the trenches. It's just not appealing to look at compared to a finesse position, a skilled position. The wide receiver by definition is just easier to look at. Speed, SportsCenter Top 10 plays, and crucial catches in games are what kids talk about in school on Mondays. It's just a fact of the NFL. (While I do harp on past receivers who didn't have proper judgment on the field, I do not think the same for all receivers. There are some who aren't theatrically driven to do good on the field. Their sole purpose is to play well and help contribute to their team. For every Dez Bryant and DeSean Jackson, there is a Calvin Johnson and a Larry Fitzgerald- no hype talk, just play. I understand that skill positions are just that, skill positions. They take years to perfect and I truly admire those that can play at a high level in the NFL.)

The receiver position is filled with past players who were sententious, out-of-this-world, and without a doubt entertaining. Deion Sanders, Michael Irvin, Andre Rison, TO, and Randy Moss are players that were larger than life and impressed fans not only with their abilities on the field but their abilities to amuse us off the field. Who would look up to these athletes the most? Inner city kids and kids from underprivileged backgrounds. They look at others who came from bad environments and thrive as professional athletes, and their actions on the field are perceived as "cool." This partially shows why Dez Bryant acts the way he does. And the Cowboys are too dysfunctional to prevent repeated behavior like blasting teammates and walking out of the stadium early. The culture the Cowboys have created obviously doesn't treat this kind deportment with proper caution.

Consensus would believe that Bryant's rants and actions were "emotionally charged by his passion for the game." Spare me. Whether that was a meltdown or not - the Lions, he still had to be separated from Jason Witten by DeMarcus Ware. He looked immoderately furious. There were still those who argued that Tom Brady didn't get ridiculed for yelling at the refs for being passionate, but Bryant got ripped apart for what he did. Now we know why Brady didn't get bad-mouthed, and Bryant did. Tom Brady never quits early on his team, and he defers to others on the team. He always uses every guy on the offense unselfishly. Bryant always calls for the ball, and while his confidence is admirable, it's not practical for him to get the ball in every key instance. It shows his selfishness as a teammate.

Back to the Cowboys. According to the Harris Polls, Dallas is still the most popular team in the NFL. America's Team was, and still is the moniker for the Cowboys. With a highly publicized team, comes great scrutiny when they mess up. No one can think of a team that gets as bad a rap when they make a whiff than the Cowboys. Always under the microscope, it's easy to see how a simple blow up by a player can be overanalyzed by the media and fans alike. For Dez Bryant, he gets a bad image in the public because of his actions and the coverage the team gets. Justin Blackmon has failed multiple drug tests in the NFL, but those failed tests are non stories. Why? Because the Jaguars are not a popular team. Jacksonville is the least popular team among adult fans according to the same poll that had Dallas first. Are there other recievers who are as juvenile as Bryant? Yes. A story overshadowed by the Cowboys incident, is how Santonio Holmes conducted himself - the Panthers last Sunday. After criticizing the Panthers secondary before the game, Holmes dropped the first pass thrown to him near the first down marker. At one point during the game, Holmes was late to a huddle because he was going back and forth with a DB, and the Jets had to call a timeout. Holmes had to be dragged to the huddle by teammates. He made mistakes in crucial plays late that are inexcusable. He cost them a chance of coming back and winning - a great Carolina team because of his selfish, me-first attitude. You probably didn't hear much of this unless you lived in New York, or are a Jets fan. Why? Because it was massively eclipsed by the Cowboy fiasco. America's team is more popular and therefore got more headlines. New York made headlines in the northeast, but it didn't spread through the whole country. So much of Bryant's bad publicity comes from, well, playing for Dallas.

Bryant commented afterwards that he was wrong and that it had nothing to do with his teammates. He says he didn't want anybody to see him cry on the sidelines because he was emotional. I am not one to question or comment on what goes through the mind of a player on the field, so I won't criticize Bryant for the way he operates emotionally. But for a 3 year veteran, this is not tolerable. You have to go through the same torment and agony that the other players have to endure when you give up a 26-3 lead and lose. If he can get help soon or in the offseason, that would be beneficial for him not only as a football players but after he leaves the game.

Dez Bryant had a very troubled upbringing. An ex-NFL scout said that Bryant's background was the worst he had ever seen. Bryant was born to a teenage mother, who was arrested for dealing crack cocaine when he was 8. He lived in 8 different homes while living in Lufkin, Texas, and struggled academically because of a learning disorder. He had rampant outbursts in school (which proves that his actions in games aren't about being passionate, but might be caused by some other emotional issue.) Having said that I do believe that he has risen above his troubled childhood and accomplished a lot. That resonates to me.

So does a bad childhood justify bad behavior? Absolutely not. Matt Barnes sent out a tweet that contained the n word after he got ejected against the Thunder. It was noted repeatedly that his use of the slur was understandable because he endured racist bigotry while in high school in Sacramento, California. While nobody should have to go through that, it doesn't justify him using racial slurs, especially when it was through social media. His past doesn't excuse him of logging on to twitter and knowingly tweeting what he did. What makes it more offensive is that he actually sat down and thought about it and tweeted it out. What does that say? Barnes has been suspended 6 times since 2008 and has been punished for other instances like resisting arrest. Does he get a pass for what he tweeted just because he had a past filled with racism? No.

Riley Cooper faced serious criticism for using the n word at a Kenney Chesney concert, and he had to go to counseling for racial insensitivity. Unlike Barnes and Bryant, Cooper hasn't had a tumultuous background and was essentially just a receiver for the Eagles. But some even said that he should be fined suspended. There was talk that he shouldn't even be resigned by the Eagles. For Barnes, there was no such talk. For Bryant, we give him a break because he had a bad childhood. But Cooper? Oh! He is so cruel to use the word! What a horrible person. (sarcasm) Do I condone the use of racial slurs? Of course not. But it is undeniable that Dez Bryant gets by mostly because his past, in the eyes of many, allows him to act like a 3rd grader in games.

But maybe, just maybe. It's a cultural thing. Take the boxer Adrien Broner for example. Once hailed as the "next Floyd Mayweather," he is now left with his first loss (a unanimous shutout at the hands of Marcos Maidana last Saturday) and, for the first time as a professional, humility. Like Dez Bryant, Broner doesn't have the "right" kind of people to look up to. Mayweather isn't necessarily the right role model, especially for a guy that isn't nearly as talented as he is. Broner had the notion that he was the next big thing, and therefore, acted anyway he wanted. By the way, he is in a leaked sextape, and has multiple children at the young age of 24. Just like Mayweather isn't the guy to look up to in terms of personality, neither is Andre Rison. The history of wide receivers show widely erratic types of athletes. Over-the-top would be an understatement. For boxers, these types would be Hector Camacho, Muhammad Ali, and, last but not least, Prince Nasseem Hamed. Who could forget that epic ring entrance where Prince Nasseem entered on a flying carpet? Or what about him rapping in his own entrance? Those are events that you don't forget. It just might be a possibility that their behavior has come as a result of a culture that praises outlandish, bizarre behavior, but ignores proper, normal demeanor.

You have rappers that rhyme bad words with other bad words and make millions because of it. Young people listen to this music and hear the lifestyle that is rapped about. For people that come from bad environments, a lifestyle full of bling and money sounds a lot better than what they presently have. For those who do make it to the top, some partake in this lifestyle and waste their money on material things and live dangerously. So our culture publicizes behavior, good or bad, and it hides real talent to highlight interesting talent.

Remember how much publicity Miley Cyrus got for that "twerking" blunder? Compared to her being a normal young woman removed from the "Hannah Montana" phase, she's now the talk of the entertainment industry. Who do you think is more popular, Miley Cyrus, or Jennifer Hudson? You guessed it. Miley Cyrus. Hudson is by far the more talented performer, with 1,280,000 sold albums and an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress, but Cyrus dominates the discussion. Josh Gordon has caught 74 passes for 1,467 yards and 9 TDs. Dez Bryant has caught 81 passes for 1,067 yards and 11 TDs. Their numbers are comparable, but Bryant would be viewed overwhelmingly as the better receiver, because he's more popular. You see more of Bryant than you do of Gordon. Forget the fact that Gordon has more yards, only 2 less TDs, and a better average yards per catch stat (19.8 compared to 13.1 for Bryant.) He also played for Baylor and complimented RG3 as a great receiver. RG3 has nobody to throw to now. Maybe Gordon made him a better QB? Despite changes at the quarterback position, Josh Gordon has still managed to put up superstar numbers. Dez Bryant plays for America's team and gets exposure. Josh Gordon plays for Cleveland, yeah that Cleveland.

But there are athletes that have climbed out of the slums to be stars that carried themselves not with an arrogant demeanor, but with a quiet confident attitude. Because of this, they are revered and adored by sports fans:

Marvelous Marvin Hagler - The Marvelous One was one of the best middleweights ever. He defeated the likes of Tommy Hearns and Roberto Duran, and fought a close fight with Sugar Ray Leonard that is still debated to this day. As a child, he grew up in Newark, New Jersey and endured the Newark riots that killed many people and cost millions of dollars worth of property damage. After leaving with his family to Brockton, Massachusetts, he got in many street fights and eventually took up the sweet science. Hagler could've ended up being involved in crime, but he persevered and went on to be one of the greatest boxers of all time and one of the most respected athletes ever. I've never heard anyone say "Hagler was a bad guy," or "Nah, I didn't like him." He was a class act then, and he's a class act now.

LeBron James - The King was born to a teenage mother and grew up without a dad. He came into the league straight out of high school and grew into a respectable player that valued his team and his image. His work ethic and the way he carries himself make him a great role model for young kids, which is a lot to ask of a professional athlete.

- The King was born to a teenage mother and grew up without a dad. He came into the league straight out of high school and grew into a respectable player that valued his team and his image. His work ethic and the way he carries himself make him a great role model for young kids, which is a lot to ask of a professional athlete. Richard Sherman- Born in Compton, California, Sherman avoided the gang life and went on to play football at Stanford University. He is the best cornerback in the NFL today and has even wrote articles for The Monday Morning Quarterback. He is one of the brightest athletes today, and many media personalities have said that he is great to work with and is very intelligent.

These athletes proved that a bad childhood doesn't equate to bad decisions made as an adult. Dez Bryant doesn't have to be an arrogant player for the rest of his career. Maurice Clarett and Bernard Hopkins were once troubled stars who cleaned up their act and are now responsible adults. Bryant can change the way he acts on the field. It would take some growing up, but it would be worth it. Instead of blaming Dez for all of his misconduct, let's admire him for what he has accomplished in his life so far. For Dez Bryant to overcome his abhorrent childhood and put his dream of playing in the NFL into fruition, is remarkable. It shows the resiliency he has and the willpower he has to achieve what he wants. That's a guy who can change. He's an elite NFL wide receiver, but he is also, a work in progress.