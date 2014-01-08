Chargers: Is it Destiny?

You may think the writer of this article is crazy, but hear him out. San Diego Chargers have had teams with more talent and depth; they have been the #1 seed, and the favorite to win it all. In those seasons they haven’t been able to pull it altogether.

Now take this year’s Chargers team, New Coach, New GM and New expectations. The Chargers came into this season with a new vision, wipe the slate clean and start fresh. GM Tom Telesco started by getting rid of some of the older less effective players and “me” guys like Shaun Phillips. They had to fill holes through costless agency, bringing in veterans Jarrett Johnson, Dwight Freeney and Danny Woodhead. They also had to fill holes through the draft with additions like Keenan Allen, DJ Fluker and Manti Te’o. Still the Chargers were far from a contender, picked to finish dead last in the Division.

San Diego was 5-7, struggling to put wins together, struggling to beat teams they had to and should have beaten. With their backs against the wall and on the outside looking in the Chargers faced a monumental task. They have to win out, and they needed help along the way. The Bolts had to go into Denver in Mile High against the front runners and take down Peyton Manning, four days after taking down the Giants and Brother Eli Manning. No one gave San Diego a chance, short week, traveling to Denver and playing at a high altitude and they had to stop Peyton Manning. Well the Chargers did just that. Controlling the time of possession and keeping Manning on the side lines. It was a huge win and one that gave the Chargers hope that this could be their year.

With two games left on the schedule, the Chargers had to win all out and needed the Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins to lose their last two games. The Bolts took care of their business and beat the Raiders. In addition, the Dolphins and Ravens both were blown out giving the Chargers hope going into the final week of the season. Sunday morning came, and the Bolts could only sit and look to see if the Raven and Dolphins would both lose again, giving the Chargers hope in of a win and in against the Kansas City Chiefs. The unthinkable happened; both Miami and Baltimore lost their morning games leaving it up to the Chargers to control their own destiny. All San Diego had to do was beat the Chiefs team that chose to sit 20 of 22 starters at Qualcomm stadium.

The game started with a flurry of Touchdowns from the Chiefs, and the Bolts were down 21-14 at half, is this really happening? Are the Chiefs backups going to pull out the improbable? With .04 seconds left on the clock it seemed that San Diego’s season was about to end, Ryan Succop lined up to kick the game winning Field Goal. With all the Chargers fans, Kansas City fans and even the Pittsburgh Steelers fans sitting on the edge of their seats waiting for the snap knowing the Chargers season is about to end and the Steelers would be going to the playoffs, the unthinkable happened, Ryan Succop missed the Field Goal going to the Right. The Chargers went into overtime and Won the game sending the San Diego Chargers, who no one gave a shot, to the Playoffs.

The city of San Diego is ecstatic, no one gave us a chance, but the 53 men on the field and their coaching staff and management did, it was “us against the world.”

Now San Diego had to go into Cincinnati to play a Wild Card match up against one of the best teams in the NFL, no surprise to the Chargers and San Diego fans alike, the Bolts were heavy underdogs. The weather forecast came out for the game, low 30’s and 100% precipitation. How can a team from sunny San Diego travel east to face one of the best teams in the NFL, a team that hasn’t lost at home all season and expect to win? As the game started, the weather was 41 degrees, no rain; the Football Gods were shining on San Diego once again. The Bolts dominated the Bengals forcing 4 turnovers and blowing out Cincinnati 27-10 in their house while rushing for 196 yards.

So it’s Back to Denver to face the Broncos and Peyton Manning for a third time this season. But things feel different now; there is a confidence and swagger with the San Diego Chargers. They already have gone into Mile High and beat these Broncos five weeks ago, Philip Rivers and the Chargers are 2-0 against Peyton in the Playoffs. San Diego is destined to win it all, and after they beat the Broncos this weekend we will all hear how they can’t go into Indy or New England and win for a third time in a row in these playoffs. The 53 men in the locker room lead by Mike McCoy and Philip Rivers believe, and as a fan I believe, and when it is all over you will believe. Until then the Chargers will play the underdog role, no one will give them a chance, but it’s ok because it’s their Destiny.

And as for John Madden, how do you like them apples!