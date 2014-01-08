VAVEL USA Radio: Speaking on Sports - 7 Jan 2014

Welcome to the first episode of the Speaking on Sports podcast on VAVEL Radio.

In this episode we welcomed our New York Giants correspondent, Pamela Michelle (@SportyDiva). Pamela is also host of the podcast Sports Intrusion and recently covered the Fiesta Bowl for Armed Forces Network Radio. Bo and Dave talked in depth with her about her beloved Giants and the disappointing 2013 season. Pamela gave her thoughts on personnel moves, who should go and stay in the offseason, who she would like the Giants to draft, the future of Tom Coughlin, and whether she agrees with Bo that Bill Cowher will be the next Giants coach.

Next, we were joined by Brent (@CLNS_Brent) of the 5 Star Recruit Air podcast by CLNS Radio to recap the BCS Title game as well as some other hot topics in college football, including the great coaching jobs done in the 2013 season, the coaching futures of James Franklin and Will Muschamp, and his thoughts on the surprise team of 2014 in a ridiculously early prediction, and more. Later, Dave and Bo talked about the legitimacy of conference pride among fans and thoughts on the upcoming Baseball Hall of Fame vote.

Listen to the full episode below: