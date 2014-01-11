VAVEL USA Speaking on Sports Podcast - 10 Jan 2014

Popular Sports Internet Radio with Bo W on BlogTalkRadio

Sports talk and discussion with an attitude for the knowledgeable, passionate, and hard core fan. Today Dave and Bo welcomed three regular callers, including James from Sports City Chefs, and broke down all four this weekend's NFL playoff games; spent some time in a heated debate over the meaning of Sunday's San Diego-Denver game for the legacy of Peyton Manning if the Broncos were to lose; argued about the all time great quarterbacks and which current ones are or will be on that list, and shared thoughts on the MLB Hall of Fame vote. Find out why some don't think Peyton Manning is an elite playoff quarterback, why Bo thinks New Orleans has a chance Saturday and is glad Greg Maddux wasn't a unanimous Hall of Fame selection, and more. 3 hours of heated and fun sports talk.