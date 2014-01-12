Colts Get Blounted, Patriots Advance to AFC Championship Game

Cue the broken record.

The New England Patriots beat the Indianapolis Colts 43-22 to advance to the AFC Championship game.

Saturday's tilt against the Colts proved once again the Patriots can't be stopped, no matter what their opponent brings to the table. Except, this win was won on the backs of LeGarrette Blount and Jamie Collins instead of the arm of Tom Brady.

Blount led the way with 166 yards on 24 carries and four touchdowns. He was unstoppable all game, capping his night off with a 73-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. As a team, the Patriots ran the ball for 234 yards on 46 carries, only throwing the ball 25 times. Brady entered the game only three touchdowns away from breaking Joe Montana's record for most postseason touchdowns, but remained there as he didn't need a single touchdown as New England cruised past the Colts. But you can be sure Brady is much happier with the showcasing of his team's dominant run game, which seems destined to succeed in New York if the Patriots can advance to the Super Bowl.

Andrew Luck, who threw four interceptions in total, started the game off with an interception to Alfonzo Dennard on the game's third play. Blount then ran the ball into the endzone on the next play from the one yard line, giving the Patriots a 7-0 lead early into the game. And that was only the begginging for Blount, as he ran for three touchdowns in the first half, becoming the first player to do that in the postseason since Ricky Watters in 1994.

The Colts seemed dead in the water until the end of the second quarter, when the Patriots long snapper snapped the ball way over the head of the punter, leading to a Colts safety making the score 21-12 at halftime.

The Colts came to play in the second half, and made it seem like a repeat performance of last week's comeback was in the cards. They forced four 3-and-outs on the Patriots first five drives, albeit the one they didn't resulted in a Blount touchdown. Nonetheless, a 35-yard touchdown to LaVon Brazill with five minutes remaining in the third quarter made the score 29-22 in favour of New England, putting a comeback within reach.

And then the Patriots took over.

Blount had a 73-yard touchdown run two minutes into the fourth quarter and Jamie Collins - who had a coming out party with a sack and plenty of impressive plays - intercepted Luck on the next play from scrimmage. Five plays later, Stevan Ridley ran it in from one yard out to give the Patriots their sixth running touchdown of the day.

With the win, Brady, Belichick and co. advance to their eigth conference championship game and will take on the winner of tomorrow's Chargers-Broncos game. One must think the Patriots will be the Chargers biggest fans tomorrow, as that would mean the Patriots get to play in Foxborough next week - a place they haven't lost all season. If the Broncos win, New England will travel to Mile High.