VAVEL USA Speaking On Sports Podcast Jan 18th, 2014

Sports talk and discussion with an attitude! We're going to rock it out today with guest TP Tymeless from the awesome internet radio show The Sports City Chefs. We'll talk some serious NFL going over tomorrow's conference championship games and some of the big issues that go with it. What does these game(s) REALLY mean for the legacies of Brady, Manning, Belichick,; or the developing legacies of Pete Carroll, JIm Harbaugh, Russell Wilson, & Colin Kaeprernick. We will delve more into the new NFL coaches and will also talk some serious NBA with James Fitzgerald of Vavel USA as well.

Find Additional Sports Podcasts with Bo W on BlogTalkRadio