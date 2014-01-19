Why The Vikings Should Think About Trading Peterson

This might not be something Viking fans want to hear, but it's about time they start to think about saying goodbye to arguably the franchise's best player.

Adrian Peterson came into the NFL in 2007 and has taken off since. He's on his way to a Hall of Fame career, and has accomplished more in his 8 seasons with the Vikings than most Running Backs have in their entire careers.

But now, after two injury plagued seasons, is it really time to think of AP playing somewhere other than the frigid wonderland called Minnesota? Well, the answer might actually not be that difficult to give, but it will be horribly tough trying to understand and take in.

Peterson will be 29 when next season starts. Now you may be thinking "That's not old at all," but for a running back with the workload he has seen, his football age is more like 35. He's been through a horrible ACL injury and other various injuries over the past two-plus seasons.

He has done just about everything possible in Minnesota, besides winning the elusive Super Bowl. He won an MVP, set countless records, and made a great impact on the community, but he must have some sort of frustration about not being on a consistently winning team. He's the type of player who deserves to be on a team that can win a Super Bowl.

Peterson has also stated that, even though he's committed to the Vikings, he wouldn't mind finishing his career in Houston or Dallas. Considering he's a Texas kid, that makes sense, as he wants to go home and finish his career where it started. Maybe shipping him to Houston could actually provide the Vikings with multiple benefits.

For example, the Texans probably won't be as bad as they were last season for a long time, especially if they draft their franchise QB. If they decide to pull the trigger on a deal before the draft, here is a trade proposal this writer cooked up in his head:

MIN Trades - Adrian Peterson

HOU Trades - 1st overall pick, 2015 1st round pick and Arian Foster

That trade may sound hard to believe, but considering how injury-riddled Arian Foster has been, it doesn't sound as daunting. The two first round picks would definitely help for the rebuilding process, taking their franchise QB in the first round this year, and possibly a new, future RB next year.

The options for Minnesota here are endless if they want to trade AP. He's one of the three most valuable players in the NFL and teams will give up almost anything to put him on their roster.