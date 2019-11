Lance and Bo did a pregame break down of both the AFC and NFC Championship games. Find out why Bo liked New England and San Francisco, while Lance took Seattle and Denver. Also hear our thoughts on what a win today would do for the legacies of Brady and Manning, and who we prefer in the personality matchup between rival coaches Pete Carroll and Jim Harbaugh. This podcast is 32 minutes long.

