NFC Championship Game: How We Lived It

Postgame. Congratulations to Seattle for making it to their 2nd Super Bowl! It was an amazing game, a little boring at time, but wow. Colin Kaepernick needs work, folks. He simply choked this up in the 2nd Half. For Seattle, they've got problems as well. They must work on the consistency of Max Unger and their O-Line if they have a shot against Denver in a few weeks. However, that is for another date. For now, let's look forward to Denver vs. Seattle in chilly New York! For now, so long, and have an awesome evening!

4 th Quarter- 30 Seconds Left. THIS GAME IS OVER!!!!!!!!!! THE SEATTLE SEAHAWKS ARE GOING TO THE SUPER BOWL!!!!!!!! Richard Sherman, who had been quiet all game, gets a play on that ball, and sends Seattle to the SUPER BOWL!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

4th Quarter- 1 Minute Left. NOW they decide to get chunk yardage! To the 29!!!

4th Quarter- 2 Minute Warning. Excuse the last update! The refs put one second back on the clock before the 2 minute warning, and the 9ers CONVERTED on 4th down. 2 minutes to go to the Super Bowl for San Fran. Doesn't get any bigger than this.

4th Quarter- 2 Minute Warning. Devastating for San Francisco! Kaepernick and Co. looked dead in the water once again. What will they do now?

4th Quarter- 3 Minutes Left. Colin Kaepernick will have one more shot to redeem himself after this dazy 4th quarter. '12th Man' fans for SEA is fired UP.

4th Quarter- 4 Minutes Left. Nothing! Time for Hauschka once again! San Francisco's defense must be credited mightily here, for continuing to hold Seattle in the Red Zone. With this field goal, 9ers still have a chance.

4th Quarter- 5 Minutes Left. Seattle is trying to eat up clock, while possible seal the deal with a touchdown on this drive. If San Francisco loses this game, Colin Kaepernick's goofups in the late stages of this matchup will be blamed. So will the 49ers OC Greg Roman.

4th Quarter- 5 Minutes Left. Golden!!! Golden Tate with the flip, and gets the first down. Things are looking a little worrisome for Frisco right now.

4th Quarter- 7 Minutes Left. Kaepernick didn't get away with that one!!!!!!! RIGHT to Kam Chancellor. Did he forget that his team wasn't blue?

4th Quarter- 8 Minutes Left. However, it is no matter, except for the Bowman loss, as Seattle went for it on 4th down and utterly failed to gain any traction, getting pummeled by SF. That was certainly a very curious mess right there. But, it is now Kaepernick's time to shine again.

4th Quarter- 8 Minutes Left. Odd sequence of events. Right beside the endzone, Jermaine Kearse lost the ball, which was obviously recovered by San Francisco's NaVorro Bowman. They called a fumble, but it must have been inconclusive. However, during the mess, NaVorro Bowman was seriously injured, and they are currently bringing the cart out to take him off the field. Devastated blow for Frisco, while Seattle somehow got away with that. The play is not reviewable.

4th Quarter- 9 Minutes Left. May I just ask you, oh audience, hasn't this been an abnormally slow paced, ugly football game to look? It's exceptionally painful to look at times these two teams get halted after a big play. I'm sure the fans are just flabbergasted.

4th Quarter- 11 Minutes Left. Bennett!!!!!!! After a major penalty on Kaepernick for delay of game, he drops the ball while attempting to throw, and Bennett grabbed the fumble!!!!

4th Quarter- 13 Minutes Left. Seattle can not afford to let Kaepernick fling the ball with such ease in late down situations. Just inconsistency on both defenses is the tale of the game.

4th Quarter- 14 Minutes Left. They finally put all the money on the line, and it worked. Pete Carroll is bound to pull out a few more risky plays from his sleeve in the upcoming minutes.

4th Quarter- 14 Minutes Left. BUT WHAT!!!!!! Wilson FINALLY goes deep on the San Fran defense. On 4th down of all things! Sensational! Seattle takes their first lead of the game!!!!!!

4th Quarter- 15 Minutes Left. Hauschka to kick a 53 yarder, or at least attempt.

3rd Quarter- 1 Second Left. A late flag for intentional grounding on Wilson as we go to the 4th quarter.

3rd Quarter- 1 Minutes Left. Doug Baldwin now to 100 yards, he's been critical tonight, not only in the catching game, but as a returner as well.

3rd Quarter- 2 Minutes Left. Seattle gets away with a minor penalty that should have been a roughing the kicker, as they now attempt to rip and roar to midfield.

3rd Quarter- 3 Minutes Left. The pendulum is swinging back and forth furiously fast as your host types. Now the defense is dominating. Time for the Seahawks once again to try to 'grind' into the endzone.

3rd Quarter- 4 Minutes Left. Just too hard to look at times Seattle get perplexed by this San Fran defense. However, Hauschka kicks in another field goal. But, can Seattle keep up with the 9ers? This has been flummuxing to observe.

3rd Quarter- 6 Minutes Left. Speaking of offense! What a turn of events after that lackadaisical 1st half! Douglas Baldwin with the furious run after the kickoff following the touchdown! Seattle and San Fran have found their groove.

3rd Quarter- 7 Minutes Left. Oh wow! Kaepernick just barely gets the ball over Earl Thomas, and Anquan Boldin uses his massive appendages to haul in a TD!

3rd Quarter- 8 Minutes Left. Houston, we have found offense! 22 yard completion for a slant pass for SF, and a massive run by Kaepernick has them inside the 30.

3rd Quarter- 9 Minutes Left. Your host commented earlier that Pete Carroll needed to keep on working Lynch. And he does that. We all know that Lynch can break through tight holes like that in a breeze. The O-Line really keyed that play as well.

3rd Quarter- 10 Minutes Left. OHHHHHH!!! SPEAK OF THE DEVIL!!!!!! Marshawn Lynch FINALLY with the huge breakthrough we all knew he was capable of! touchDOWWWWWWWWWN SEAHAWKS!!!!!!

3rd Quarter- 12 Minutes Left. Marshawn Lynch, nifty run! 11 yards, his longest carry of the day, believe it or not. Now inside the 45 of SF territory.

3rd Quarter- 13 Minutes Left. Greg Roman is obviously changing his philosophy, for the better. Kaepernick is getting some very nice throws in there, plays that weren't even there in the 1st half. However, Seattle is still charged up. Punt for SF. But the 9ers did some decent good on this drive. These two defenses are just so hard to get chunk yardage out of.

3rd Quarter- 14 Minutes Left. What is wrong with this Seattle D-Line tonight? Productive pass rushes have been nonexistent. Conversion to Crabtree for first down.

3rd Quarter- 15 Minutes Left. Your host decided on popcorn as his halftime snack, and we have kickoff!

Halftime- Well, that was underwhelming! I suppose we shouldn't be surprised by the lack of offensive production, with these two all-star defense. However, it is almost unsettling to see Frank Gore with a measly 11 yards on 7 carries, and even worse to see Marshawn Lynch with 33 yards on 12 carries. The difference maker has unconditionally been Colin Kaepernick. No asterick. His work on the ground has been phenomenal. However, do not count Seattle out, EVER at home. The rest of the game should be thrilling. San Francisco needs to let Kaepernick throw more, for if they play it safe against these boys, it could get ugly quick. So, we'll meet back up here for the start of the 3rd Quarter! Let's all grab ourselves some Utz Potato Chips, Ben & Jerry Ice Cream, and maybe a couple Debbie Cakes.

2nd Quarter- 30 Seconds Left. No! They decided to go for it on 4th down, and after the incompletion, Carlos Rogers was caught for a controversial personal foul, Harbaugh is going wild. However, since it was after the play, it is still SF ball. And they will take it to halftime.

2nd Quarter- 1 Minute Left. Can the Hawks get a TD before the half? Maybe not. After a big catch by Doug Baldwin, who is back after that injury we told you about earlier, the Boys of the Northwest are stuck in the mud again. They will attempt a 56 yarder for Steven Hauschka.

2nd Quarter- 4 Minutes Left. I tend to think that one Marshawn Lynch big run would be the game changer. Pete Carroll tends to think the same. Now trying to get to midfield.

2nd Quarter- 5 Minutes Left. Momentum switch alert! It's a San Francisco punt, as the Seattle defense is fired up after the team's offense got points on that last drive.

2nd Quarter- 6 Minutes Left. The stopping of Marshawn Lynch tonight might have been too much to bear for Seattle. He is such an important piece to this offense (and we can't stress that enough), that it is putting too much load on Russell Wilson to work with these mediocre WRs.

2nd Quarter- 6 Minutes Left. Stalled! Ahmad Brooks, NaVorro Bowman shockingly utterly halt Seattle. However, first points of the day for Seattle after the field goal.

2nd Quarter- 8 Minutes Left. Marvelous! Russell Wilson with the amazing Johnny Manziel-esque escape to go WAY down the field for Doug Baldwin. Glorious play. However, Doug Baldwin is a little shook up after the deep, deep play. Seahawks desperately needed that, it seemed. 51 yards!!!!

2nd Quarter- 9 Minutes Left. Doug Baldwin does have a pep in his step for Seattle right now. The team needs to get Golden Tate more targets, however, as he is their best and most explosive reciever.

2nd Quarter- 10 Minutes Left. Mike Iupati, the season veteren American Samoan on the O-Line for San Fran, is struggling off the field. That is horrible news for the 9ers.

2nd Quarter- 10 Minutes Left. Disaster averted for the 49ers! touchDOWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWN 49ers!!!!!!!!!!! Anthony Dixon with the RAINBOW jump!

2nd Quarter- 10 Minutes Left. That was not a touchdown, and is almost certain to be overturned. However, the Gold Diggers are knifing into Earl Thomas and Co. now.

2nd Quarter- 12 Minutes Left. KABOOOOOOOOOM!!!! Colin Kaepernick's runs just keep on KEEPING on! Gliding, swishing, striding, galomphing, whatever you want to call it, Kaepernick is already over 100 yards for the day in rushing.

2nd Quarter- 14 Minutes Left. Richard Sherman just a little too physical there. He's been nonexistant this game. However, you can sense momentum swinging in Century Link Field. They are limiting damage, and the secondary, other than Sherman, has been quite impressive so far!

2nd Quarter- 14 Minutes Left. Boldin had a major shot there to get a critical 1st down, but Byron Maxwell knocked it out.

2nd Quarter- 15 Minutes Left. Oh, the former Oregon Duck, LaMichael James with the muffed punt. Was actually recovered by San Francisco, but James is slow to get up.

End Of 1st Quarter. Wilson gets SACKED, with a THUNDEROUS throwdown by NaVorro Bowman. Bowman is so underrated, and your host will never understand why.

1st Quarter- 2 Minutes Left. Seahawks are at midfield, and Wilson needs to keep on passing. Everything is starting to open up. Marshawn Lynch, however, looks like he's treading water.

1st Quarter- 4 Minutes Left. Phenomenal! Wilson escapes the pocket, and somehow gets the ball to Doug Baldwin. Give Baldwin more credit than Wilson there, as that was a great catch over Eric Reid.

1st Quarter- 6 Minutes Left. Well, that certainly kills SF's momentum after the sensational punt. A false start by the defense and a nice little run by Marshawn Lynch gets them out of the 'danger zone'. However, as was previously mentioned, can the Seahawks continue to go at this slow pace? They seem to be a little reluctant to try some deeper plays.

1st Quarter- 7 Minutes Left. Seattle certainly knows how to tackle. Kaepernick was stopped after another draw play, and San Fran had to punt. However, Andy Lee's punt was a phenomenal one, and Seattle is stuck at their own 1.

1st Quarter- 8 Minutes Left. According to the game plan, Kaepernick is getting some good runs in. Made it to midfield, but Red Bryant stops Frank Gore right after the handover on the next play.

1st Quarter- 10 Minutes Left. San Fran deep in their territory, but a pass to Vance McDonald gets some nice yardage.

1st Quarter- 11 Minutes Left. Slow and steady will not cut it against Patrick Willis and Co, and Seattle should know that. Seattle's first punt of the afternoon now.

1st Quarter- 13 Minutes Left. Now we get to observe if that fumble by Wilson was a fluke, or sign of things to come. They are starting deep in their own territory.

1st Quarter- 13 Minutes Left. Sensational stop by the Seattle defense. Reading Kaepernick's eyes perfectly. Holding the Frisco offense to a field goal in this case is a win in of itself.

1st Quarter- 14 Minutes Left. It couldn't have been a worse start for the Seahawks. Wilson simply had no control of that ball. They will have to hope and pray that the stout defense can stop the 9ers now.

1st Quarter- 15 Minutes Left. Russell Wilson and the Seahawks take over from their own 20. And then THAT happens! Aldon Smith with the monster sack, and Wilson fumbles the ball away!

Pregame. Kickoff away!!!!

Pregame. The referees are confident that they can keep this from getting chippy. They are in for a rude awakening.

Pregame. An absolutely brilliant National Anthem performance. Perfectly emulates Seattle's culture.

Pregame. Players are now entering the playing field, and Richard Sherman enters like the King Of The Puget Sound. And maybe, just maybe, he is.

Pregame. Not even the broadcasters can understand how loud it is in Century Link.

Pregame. Absolutely no one can deny the force and power of the aforementioned Seattle defense. Whether it's Earl Thomas, Kam Chancellor, or Cliff Avril, this team is elite, and will whup a team's rear end until the hide comes off at home. Are you ready to rumble?

Pregame. Isn't it almost unfathomable to think that Pete Carroll has became on of the most respected and astute head coaches in the league? It wasn't too long ago when he was painted as a laughing stock. Now, he deserves praise. He needs to cement his status as an awesome NFL coach in this game, and potentially the Super Bowl.

Pregame. One thing that will be different about this matchup is the first time Michael Crabtree will face the Hawks this season, as he came back from his injury during the playoffs. He's been a difference maker, and must be at the top of his game against the stout Seattle defense. Colin Kaepernick will be constantly pressured, so maybe the real key will be for Kaepernick to get the ball to Crabtree.

Pregame. Seattle is pumped up, boys and girls. Will we see our 3rd 'Beast Quake' in history this evening?

Pregame. If there ever was a game with the potential to get chippy, it's this one. Look the great cornerback for Seattle, Richard Sherman, to be the instigator in any fights that break out. Trash talking will be at its 'finest'.

Pregame. It is almost pitiful to think that the game is going to be broadcasted on Fox. It seems that the majority of folks enjoy CBS better than Fox. Maybe Joe Buck has something to do with that?

Pregame. And it is now OFFICIAL that the winner of this game will be facing the Broncos in the Super Bowl. Who do you think will be a better matchup against the Broncos? Seattle, or San Fran? I tend to think Seattle, as Richard Sherman will be intergral in facing Peyton Manning. Leave a comment and show your opinion!

Pregame. Then we come to Colin Kaepernick, speaking of something or someone that might be a little too cocky. Can the former Nevada Wolfpack leader get to his second SB in a row?

Pregame. And who can forget the story of the Seahawks organization not allowing anyone from California, or out of the Pacific Northwest for that matter, to come to the game. Doesn't that strike one as arrogant? Maybe the Seahawks are a little too cocky going into this one.

Pregame. It is certainly going to be two teams that are good at stopping the run, so it figures that this duel will be between Colin Kaepernick and Russell Wilson, not Marshawn Lynch and Frank Gore.

Pregame. Wasn't it destiny for these two to meet again? Certainly many picked these as the squads to tangle with each other on this day. The question is, what does America want more? A Seattle win, or San Fran win? It's a gut feeling of mine that the USA residents are collectively Seahawks fans, as they are rooting for the motley crew to continue their amazing run. And who doesn't root for Russell Wilson?

Pregame. Good evening folks! After the fun game in Denver, we all turn our attention to the Pacific Northwest of these grand United States to observe (and blog) on Seattle vs. San Francisco. It is certain to be a hard hitting grudge match between the two bitter rivals.