VAVEL USA Speaking On Sports Podcast: Jan 20, 2014

VAVEL USA SPEAKING ON SPORTS PODCAST
Dave, Bo, and Lance broke down yesterday's NFC and AFC Championship games and gave early Super Bowl predictions. There was a heated debate about Richard Sherman's post game interview and the role race plays in how we view athletes. Finally, we talked some college football and discussed new Louisville defensive coordinator Todd Grantham's comments about his previous job at Georgia.This podcast runs 2 hours 23 minutes.
