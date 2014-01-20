Richard Sherman's Post Game Statements Recap, and Backlash

After the Seahawks defining win last night against the 49ers, Erin Andrews went to interview Seahawks CB Richard Sherman, let's just say it turned out a little more than expected. Sherman, who may be the best CB in the NFL, definitely made a bold statement, but it's not something that should be said out loud. If you want to see what was said, you can view the video below. Sure he was pumped about the win over a division rival, but saying something live on-air like that, demeaning another player, is not something that should happen.

We all know that this rivalry between the Niners and Seahawks has become increasingly aggressive over the past several years, but it was taken to a whole new level after last night. When these teams meet next season, just wait to see how chippy each team gets, especially looking for Crabtree and Sherman matched up. There will likely be a few scuffles between those two in those games, that is for certain. When talking about discipline for Richard Sherman, it seems as if the NFL is afraid to take action against him for what he said. It seems like a situation that is deserving of a 5 figure fine, but that is up to the NFL. It's unlikely that they make any action before the Super Bowl, out of respect for the teams and the game. There will definitely not be a suspension involved, but there needs to be some discipline. If there is no discipline, then other players will likely think they can get away with the same kind of thing that Sherman could get away with it.

Something needs to be done about what Sherman said. Of course he's got the 1st Amendment right of the Freedom of Speech to back him up, but there has to be some sort of policy that goes against demeaning fellow players in that way. This writer doesn't work for the NFL, and doesn't know how these things work, but as a fan hopes to see some discipline come down at some point after the Super Bowl.

Richard Sherman has since apologized for making this scene.