VAVEL USA Speaking On Sports Podcast: Guests~ TP Tymeless, James Fitzgerald IV

Today we will get down and dirty with the Sports Wrap show brought to you by VAVEL USA Speaking On Sports. Only one week remains until Super Bowl and we need to startt breaking down the game, starting with the two signal callers. Superstar Peyton Manning v. "Game Manager" Russell Wilson...or is it? There is a distinct possibility that Bo and TP will pick rekindle the discussion about the definition of a "running' quarterback vs. a "mobile" one and which applies to Russell Wilson, if either one does. It may or may not be too early for predictions as well. In the second hour, James Fitzgerald a/k/a Slim Jimm of Vavel USA writing fame will join us to talk some NBA hoops, one question we need to answer is whether or not Kevin Durant has put the MVP race to bed already and how seriously we should take LaMarcus Aldrige as an MVP candidate. As if that is not enough, with some major college hoops on tap for the weekend as well as all the other happenings in the world of sports, we reserve the right to talk about anything and everything else that we want to during the Sports Wrap Up.

