Speaking On Sports Special Interview w. Author Sean Glennon

VAVEL USA SPEAKING ON SPORTS Podcast. Today, our special guest was Sean Glennon, freelance journalist, member of the Professional Football Researchers Association, and author of Tom Brady v. The NFL: The Case for Football's Greatest Quarterback. We discussed his book and how he arrived at his conclusion when comparing New England's superstar to NFL quarterbacks both past and present; we also talked specifically about the comparison between Brady and Peyton Manning, and more. In the last hour of the show, we visited with our Seahawks correspondent Dayna O'Gorman for an in depth preview of The Super Bowl.

