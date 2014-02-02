VAVEL USA Super Bowl Commercials: How It Happened
Super Bowl Commercials

Thank you for joining us at VAVEL USA for our coverage tonight. Togther, we all tried to present you the ultimate Super Bowl coverage. All that remains, for your host of the comemrcials that is, is to sign off. So from all of us at VAVEL USA, I am Steven Patrick, good night, and I sincerely hope you enjoyed your night. Congrtulations Seattle Seahawks, for you, are immortal!

The commercial of the year, the best commercial of the Super Bowl, has to go to the "A Hero's Welcome". Thank you so much Chuck, and every soldier who is out there tonight defending our beautiful country. And a thank you to every soldier who ever has defended our home. Thank you to you all!