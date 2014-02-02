VAVEL USA Super Bowl Commercials: How It Happened

Thank you for joining us at VAVEL USA for our coverage tonight. Togther, we all tried to present you the ultimate Super Bowl coverage. All that remains, for your host of the comemrcials that is, is to sign off. So from all of us at VAVEL USA, I am Steven Patrick, good night, and I sincerely hope you enjoyed your night. Congrtulations Seattle Seahawks, for you, are immortal!

The commercial of the year, the best commercial of the Super Bowl, has to go to the "A Hero's Welcome". Thank you so much Chuck, and every soldier who is out there tonight defending our beautiful country. And a thank you to every soldier who ever has defended our home. Thank you to you all!

Welcome home, Chuck, welcome home

This Chobani commercial came out a few days ago, but impressed enough to score a 10

The Jerry Ricecake commercial. 10 out of 10

The Seahawks have won Super Bowl XLVIII!

That dog obviously wanted the Dorritos more than the kids did. (7 out of 10)

That Budweiser commercial almost made me cry. (10 out of 10)

Mark your calender for May fifth! 24 is back in England!

Who's that girl in the Soda Inline commercial? (9 out of 10)

It doesn't matetr what you say about Sherman. You can't possibly say he deserved that injury. He is a hard nosed football player. He hurt his leg, which he had already previously hurt earlier in the game. Love him or hate him, 'd consider Richard Sherman for Super Bowl MVP

Isn't it ironic that Jaguar makes a commercial called 'It's Good To Be Bad"? Jacksonville loves you! (4 out of 10)

Unfortunetely, all that technology can't help the Broncos. But imagine this world without all this technology! (10 out of 10)

Is Moreno crying yet?

Touchdown!! Coca Cola! (10 out of 10)

Denver must be undomesticated. (9 out of 10)

Just a 28 point game.

It's about time...

"Is there anything more American than America?" I don't know. You tell me. (2 out of 10)

Did Jermaine Kearse really just do that?

1. Did anyone notice the Budweiser Dog had the Hungry Howies coin? 2. To the troops that protext our country, thank you so much. (10 out of 10)

Bruce Willis, it's not a great game at all. This is comedy. But that commercial was another heart warmer. (9 out of 10)

Not even Heinz ketchup could help make Denver fans happy. (6 out of 10)

The Broncos better purchase a very luxary car to cure this Super Bowl sadness. (9 out of 10)

There have been more Tim Tebow commercials than the Broncos have points. It's a sign.

Chobani just became a very popular yogurt. (10 out of 10)

Axe, just stop. (3 out of 10)

24 commercial. That sent shivers through my spine

That dog looked like Scooby Doo. (7 out of 10)

Did Joe Buck just yell? My goodness he's a different man!

Jerry Ricecake just got himself a 10 out of 10. Sandcastle must be proud

Jerry Ricecake is a Texan!!

United States Military, we love you more!

For all you nerds out there, here is the Transformers ad that caught a perfect 10 tonight earlier as well. These two are finalists for Commercial of tthe Year; Super Bowl XLVIII

From earlier tonight, the Cheerios commercial that scored a perfect 10 out of 10

Earlier tonight there was a certain commercial I did not grasp the entire concept of. I proclaimed it as just a love comemrcial that involved a truck. I've been informed that it was much, much more than that. I apologize for the confusion and irritation this mistake may have brought.

Jeep just hit home with so many people on that commercial. (7 out of 10)

That guy with the Hungry Howeis coin is a cheater! (6 out of 10)

Where can I find that Hungry Howies coin? (5 out of 10)

It's halftime folks! 22-0 Seattle!

Freitos in Subway? No thank you! ( 3 out of 10)

So, why didn't that guy just steal the Muppets van? (4 out of 10)

Sonos is a requirement in my mancave. (7 out of 10)

The diversity of that Coke comemrcial honestly made my heart feel warm. (9 out of 10)

Was I the only one who thought that the M&M commercial was for Vodka at the start? But now we know what will happen to Yellow! (7 out of 10)

The Amazing Spider Man 2 better be betetr than the first! (8 out of 10)

David Beckham, it's okay that you retired, but put some clothes on! (6 out of 10)

The Red Baron got his wings from Volkswagon. (6 out of 10)

Matt Schaub came to play in the Super Bowl!

Was that Transformers? Why yes it was! Lets hope there's more of that tonight! (10 out of 10)

Weather Tech has literally nothing to do with weather. (1 out of 10)

Cool twist, eh Bud Light? Sorry. No. (1 out of 10)

Touchdown Seattle Seahawks!

Gwen just quit her job during a commercial. Give that woman respect! (7 out of 10)

Love is in the air tonight, but for a truck comemrcial?? (3 out of 10)

The 80s called radioshack, but the 90s called the Cowboys. They want their rings back. (4 out of 10)

That little girl was adorable. Cheerios of love. (10 out of 10)

The all new Genesis is pretty funny. (9 out of 10)

Not a big U2 fan, but that commercial was good. (5 out of 10)

8-0 Seahawk lead

Ellen came so close to tying the best commercial of the night so far. Those wolfs blew my mind. (8 out of 10)

Ian just won the ping pong game of a lifetime. Don't feel bad Arnold. (7 out of 10)

Sean looks like Macklemore, and we all know we aren't here for music. (2 out of 10)

Need For Speed is going to be a gigantic hit! (9 out of 10)

That cow is an even bigger stuf than Ian was in that Bud Light commercial. (8 out of 10)

The Seahawks lead 5-0

What does a fire fighter have to do with a car? )2 out of 10)

Ian Rappoport is a stud (7 out of 10)

Last year, the final score of the game was a safety. This year, it was the first.

Safety for the Seahawks!!!

The Fusion Hybrid is getting double the hate that any other commercial will see tonight. (1 out of 10, sorry James Franco)

The Broncos get the ball first. Time to get this thing under way!

Every NASCAR fan loved that comemrcial, including your host tonight. (6 out of 10)

Collin Kaepernick likes little shinny baloons, according to that commercial. (2 out of 10)

The last time both #1 seeds played each other, the Saints defeated Peyton Manning and the Colts.

The Seattle Seahwaks of the NFC and the Denver Broncos of the AFC have taken the field.

Captain America just made his Super Bowl pregam debut. Not much detail, but interesting. But again, not much detail. (5 out of 10)

Seth MacFarlane just brought Ted into that commercial to advertise his next big movie, "Million Ways To Die In The West". Not impressive at all, and the movie will probably be worse than the 2013 texans. (1 our of 10)

This entire segemnt from Fox right now is a huge reminder that we are the greatest country in the world. No matter what, ladies and gentlemen. Always respect the great men and women who have given us the privelege to look this game tonight....and these commercials.

Chuck Norris has declared New York City the city that never sleeps.......unless he tells it to

Last night, four teams in the top 10 of NCAA mens basketball lost. The last time that happened in one day was February 2nd of last year, which also happened to be the night before the Super Bowl

With the lack of commercials at the moment, lets spew some random Super Bowl Facts. Such as the fact it is 51 degrees in East Ruthorford, New Jersey. At that temperature, with all the melting snow, and Knowshon Moreno's tears, the entire New York/New Jersey area may be flooded by sunrise.

Hello ladies and gentlemen of VAVEL writers and readers alike. Today, is the biggest day of the year, especially for those in the northeast where the bitter cold remains. The Suepr Bowl, Super Bowl XLVIII has come upon us. We're here for denver - Seattle....but you won't get any of that here. Your host this evening, Steven Patrick, will be taking you through the commericials, because we all here at VAVEL know you're going to be in the bathroom or getting a snack during the commercials. Mr. Patrick will enlighten you with little things he notices, and will rate as many commercials as possible. if you have been looking the Fox Pregame Show, you would have already seen the new Geico commercial with the Gecko dancing about cheesecake (which ranks as a 7 out of 10) and three separate commercials featuring Caleb The Camel and Terry Bradshaw (each of which register in at a solid 8 out of 10), and that was just pregame. Imagine what they have in store for us tonight. We at VAVEL USA cannot wait for the game to start, and we all hope you feel the same exact way. Whether you be a member of the Orange Crush, or the 12th Man, have fun, and be safe. This will be a game you will never want to forget!