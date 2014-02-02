Speaking On Sports Wrap Up: All Things NFL Before The Big Game

TP Tymeless and James Greenwood of Sport City Chefs fame joined Bo to wrap up the big week by going heavy on some serious NFL and Super Bowl talk. We talked about the NFL Hall of Fame selections and snubs, the NFL Offensive and Defensive players of the year, Marshawn Lynch's media shyness, why Russell Wilson continues to be overlooked and underrated, the latest criticism of lightning rod Detroit Lion Ndamukong Suh, Peyton Manning's legacy if he wins or loses on Sunday, and of course the Super Bowl and MVP predictions from the hosts and callers to the show.

