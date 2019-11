Sports Radio at Blog Talk Radio with Bo W on BlogTalkRadio

Sports talk and discussion with an attitude for the passionate and hard core fan. Join us today for a rollicking Super Bowl XLVIII Kick Off Show. After two weeks of build up for the Big Game between Seattle and Denver, its finally almost time to kick it off for this year's Super Bowl. Hear our last minute thoughts and predictions as we celebrate the biggest American sporting event and the climax of the 2013 NFL season.