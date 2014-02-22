Cap Decisions Are Forming For The Seahawks

Over the past few days, several decisions seem to have been made by John Schneider and the Seahawks front office. While not necessarily in chronological order, at least in terms of how/when the news broke, let’s take a quick look at these decisions.

The Seahawks will cut Sidney Rice

Filed under “We knew this was happening back in October”, Adam Schefter tweeted out the decision that the team was going to cut Sidney Rice:

Seahawks are releasing WR Sidney Rice, per league source. Rice signed a five-year, $41 million contract in July 2011. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 21, 2014

Rice blew out his ACL in October and missed the vast majority of this past season and the postseason. He has struggled to live up to the expectations that came along with the contract he signed back in 2011. Rice’s latest injury was among the many that forced him to miss significant time during his tenure with the team. However, with all of that said, Rice’s size and skillset brought a unique package for the Seahawks’ wide receiving unit.

Rice was gracious in the news, sending out the note below:

The number #12 will remain on the left side of my chest no matter what! Grateful for the opportunity to share so many special moments w yall — Sidney Rice (@sidneyrice) February 21, 2014

It would be an added bonus to the roster if the Seahawks can find a WR with similar size and capability in the draft. However, this writer would not be against resigning Sidney if said replacement can’t be obtained in the draft or as a low cost costless agent. Given his injury, we can’t imagine there will be a huge market for Sidney’s services and are sure PCJS can sell him on a one year, here is an opportunity to win, and “prove it to others”-type contract. That said, if the Seahawks take a single WR in the draft, we shouldn't expect to see Sidney Rice back with the team.

John Schneider says the team won’t use the franchise tag

The second bit of news came a day earlier, as GM John Schneider stated that the Seahawks are very unlikely to use the franchise tag on any of its costless agents. While others have grouped Golden Tate into this discussion, he really should not be. In no way, shape or form, would the team ever franchise tag Tate. That makes absolutely no sense whatsoever and is shoddy reporting to even include him in this discussion.

However, there are two Hawk costless agents where this would have been acceptable: DL Michael Bennett and/or K Steven Hauschka.

Bennett had a monster season for the Hawks, leading the team in sacks and was consistently beating offensive linemen throughout the playoff road to the Super Bowl. Bennett has also stated he doesn’t plan to give the Seahawks much of a hometown discount. This is likely the time for him to cash in and look for that one last, great payday as an NFL player. With that, don’t expect him back on the roster next season. Again, here is how this writer sees this contract negotiation going:

John Schneider offers Bennett’s team a contract, they counter, Seahawks make their own counter, Bennett’s team counters, and both parties agree to go in separate directions. This columnist hopes that the Seahawks take this separate direction towards redoing/extending Cliff Avril’s contract and then start working on Earl Thomas’ extension once the dust settles.

It will be interesting to see what the market is for Steven Hauschka and if the team will be able to retain his services. For all intents and purposes, Hauschka had a pro-bowl season, as he was fourth in the league with 143 points, including going 33-35 on FG’s on the year (one miss was a blocked kick that was definitively not his fault). As an added bonus, his kickoffs are consistently deep and aid in the strong special teams play the team has prided itself on over the past few seasons.

Among their own costless agents, there aren’t many more important in retaining than Steven Hauschka. Here’s to hoping the front office can find some common ground with his inner circle.

Who would you put at the top of the priority list when it comes to retaining one of their own costless agents for the Seahawks?

