Peyton Manning Ready To Take It A Step Further In 2014

Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning re-emerged in Denver on Wednesday as the keynote speaker at the Boy Scouts of America breakfast at the Pepsi Center.

Before his address to the scouts, Manning spoke to reporters for the first time about the fiasco that was the 43-8 drubbing by the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLVIII at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

"I don't really have a word for it. Obviously, it was disappointing and we will use that as fuel that hopefully makes us better,"

While Manning answered the questions about the Super Bowl it was clear that he wanted to look forward to the 2014 season.

You have to move forward," Manning said. "You have to kind of re-establish your identity of the 2014 team. The 2013 team — it was a good season in a lot of ways. There is no question it did not end the way we wanted it to, but we have to find a way to build off that and take a step further. Try to finish.

"There is no question you have to kind of start over again and re-establish the chemistry on this team with all these new players. I think that's important, and that really starts on Monday."

The Broncos will report to off-season workouts Monday at their Dove Valley training facility in Englewood, Colorado. General Manager John Elway was busy in costless agency, primarily focusing on upgrading a defense that finished 22nd in the NFL while giving up 24.9 points a game. Elway signed defensive end Demarcus Ware from the Dallas Cowboys, safety TJ Ward from the Cleveland Browns, and cornerback Aqib Talib from the New England Patriots.

"Eli (Manning) told me he's glad that DeMarcus is leaving his division. I am glad he's on my team. Talib's always been a tough player to play against. Glad he's on my team. T.J. Ward as well," Manning said. "You like playing with guys who are excited about being Denver Broncos."

It was the signing of wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders from the Pittsburgh Steelers to replace the departed Eric Decker to the New York Jets that drew the most attention for Manning. He has already had Sanders and fellow receivers Demaryius Thomas, Julius Thomas, Wes Welker and Andre Caldwell working out with him privately last week at Duke University.

Before Manning at age 38 begins his 17th NFL season, third with the Broncos, its always good to reflect back for just a moment on what he was able to accomplish with the 2013 Broncos. Manning led the NFL's highest scoring offense, breaking just about every passing record including touchdowns and passing yards in a season. The Broncos finished the season with a 13-3 record and home field advantage in the AFC. They beat San Diego 24-17 in the divisional round and New England 26-16 in the AFC Championship game. Manning also won his record fifth MVP award. Not a bad year, but also not the goal they had set out to accomplish at the beginning of the year; winning the Super Bowl.

It's safe to say the goal for 2014 will be the same.

"Absolutely I am (hungrier than ever). That's what I want to do (win the title). That's what the Denver Broncos want to do," Manning said. "I am glad to be part of a team that wants that. I need to do my part. That's what I think about every day I go to work, doing my job to help the Denver Broncos get better."

To get the pieces the Broncos felt they needed to help improve the team they had to let some familiar faces go. Gone from the defense are longtime Bronco cornerback Champ Bailey, and linebackers Shaun Phillips and team captain Wesley Woodyard. Gone from the offense along with Decker are Knowshon Moreno and left guard Zane Beadles.

"First off, we lost some great players and some great friends. It was a real pleasure to play with Champ (Bailey), Knowshon (Moreno), Eric (Decker), Wesley Woodyard ... Chris Kuper retiring, Zane Beadles leaving, that's the worst part of football because you form friendships and put hard work in and the business side comes into play," Manning said. "You have to move forward and re-establish your identity. 2013 was a good season in a lot of ways. There's no question that it did not end the way we wanted. We have to kind of take it a step further and finish."

Finish. With the upgrade of Pro Bowl talent on defense, on paper the best Manning has ever played with, the time for excuses on why they didn't win the Super Bowl have long since ended. For 38 year old Peyton Manning, he knows the time is now to win that second championship, before Father Time steps in and tells him his career is finished.

2013 Denver Broncos Offensive Records

Points per game: 37.9

Passing touchdowns in a season: 55

Yards per game: 457.3

Passing yards in a season: 5,447

Plays of 10-plus yards: 275

Passing yards per game: 340.3

Times sacked: 20

First downs per game: 27.2

Red-zone TD percentage: 76.1