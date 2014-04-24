Previewing the Denver Broncos 2014 Schedule

The NFL released their 2014 regular season schedule on Wednesday night and it contains many challenges and opportunities for the Denver Broncos. Starting off with a rematch with Peyton Manning's old team.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck didn't exactly knock Manning off the pedestal that Colts fans erected for him when they defeated the Denver Broncos in last season, 39-33, at Lucas Oil Field. What he did do was shove it 10 feet to the side so fans could begin construction on his own pedestal.

Peyton and the Broncos will get their chance to even things up against Luck and the Colts right out of the chute as they begin the 2014 regular season against each other at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on Sept. 7. The showdown will be broadcasted on NBC's Sunday Night Football, the fourth straight year the Broncos open on primetime television.

"I think that is always exciting to see how you open, where do you open and who you open with," Broncos coach John Fox said in a statement released by the organization. "That's what all this offseason stuff is going to be geared toward. I think we have a home-heavy schedule the first half of the season and a road-heavy schedule late in the year.

"It's hard to say as far as opponents and schedules and all that kind of stuff, because you never know year to year. They're all tough."

Along with opening night against the Colts, the Broncos will play four other primetime games: Oct. 19 - San Francisco (NBC Sunday Night Football); Oct. 23 - San Diego (NFL Network/CBS Thursday Night Football); Nov. 30 at Kansas City (CBS), Dec. 22 at Cincinnati (ESPN Monday Night Football). Surprisingly, their Super Bowl XLVIII rematch against the Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 21 will not be a primetime match.

Besides their annual two games against their three divisional opponents (Kansas City, Oakland, and San Diego), the Broncos also play against the AFC East (Buffalo, Miami, New England, and New York Jets), NFC West (Arizona, St. Louis, San Francisco, and Seattle), and AFC North Champion Cincinnati.

The Broncos will play one of the toughest schedules in 2014. They face off against six teams who were .500 or better; all five of the other AFC playoff teams, plus two from the NFC. The 2013 records of the Broncos first three opponents (Indianapolis, Kansas City, and Seattle) is an incredible 35-13.

"When you first look at it, it really means we're going to have to come out of the chute fast," said Broncos general manager John Elway. "We have three playoff teams and with Kansas City in the second week -- a divisional game that is so important -- then going up to visit the Seahawks, the defending world champs."

The schedule will also test the Broncos stamina as their bye week comes at the worst time for a team, week four.

"That bye week is a little bit earlier than we'd like it," Elway said. "But it falls where they fall. And so hopefully we can get through that, those first three, and then have some success there and then get rested in the fourth week."

After completing five of their first seven at home, they depart on a road trip that will keep the Broncos away from home for exactly one month, Oct. 23-Nov. 23.

"I think the way that you look at schedules, the bottom line is we've got to win those games at home," Elway explained. "With five out of the first eight at home, we've got to start fast."

2014 Denver Broncos Schedule

Week 1: Indianapolis Colts (2013: 11-5, 1st AFC South)

Date: Sunday, September 7

Time: 6:30 PM MDT

Site: Sports Authority Field at Mile High

TV: NBC Sunday Night Football

Notes: You can bet Peyton would like to beat Colts and put another nagging storyline to bed.

Week 2: Kansas City Chiefs (11-5, Second in AFC West, Wild Card)

Date: Sunday, September 14

Time: 2:25 PM MDT

Site: Sports Authority Field at Mile High

TV: CBS

Notes: Broncos went 2-0 - Chiefs last year including a 27-17 victory at home that ended Chiefs undefeated season.

Week 3 Seattle Seahawks (13-3, 1st NFC West, NFC Champions, Super Bowl XLVIII Champions)

Date: Sunday, September 21

Time: 2:25 PM MDT

Site: Century Link Field

TV: CBS

Notes: A win won't change Super Bowl results but will fix some damaged pride.

Week 4: Bye Week

Week 5: Arizona Cardinals (10-6, 3rd in NFC West)

Date: Sunday, Oct. 5

Time: 2:05 MDT

Site: Sports Authority Field at Mile High

TV: Fox

Notes: Cardinals were playoff caliber team last year that lost out due to quality of NFC play, off field.

Week 6: New York Jets (8-8, T-2nd AFC East)

Date: Sunday, Oct. 12

Time: 11:00 AM MDT

Site: MetLife Stadium

TV: CBS

Notes: Reunion game against WR Eric Decker.

Week 7: San Francisco 49ers (12-4, 2nd NFC West, Wildcard)

Date: Sunday, Oct. 19

Time: 6:30 PM MDT

Site: Sports Authority Field at Mile High

TV: NBC Sunday Night Football

Notes: 2nd big test of 2014 against top teams of NFL.

Week 8: San Diego Chargers (9-7, 3rd in AFC West, Wildcard)

Date: Thursday, Oct. 23

Time: 6:25 PM MDT

Site: Sports Authority Field at Mile High

TV: NFL Network/CBS Thursday Night Football

Notes: Chargers came in to Denver and shocked Broncos on Thursday Night Football last year, 27-20. Final home game for a month.

Week 9: New England Patriots (12-4, 1st AFC West)

Date: Sunday, Nov. 2

Time: 2:25 PM MST

Site: Gillette Stadium

TV: CBS

Notes: Home Field Advantage on the line?

Week 10: Oakland Raiders (4-12, last in AFC West)

Date: Sunday, Nov. 9

Time: 2:05 PM MST

Site: O CO Coliseum

TV: CBS

Notes: RIvalry not the same when Raiders are a bad team.

Week 11: St. Louis Rams (7-9, last in NFC West)

Date: Sunday, Nov. 16

Time: 11 AM MST

Site: Edward Jones Dome

TV: CBS

Notes: First trip to St. Louis for Broncos since 2006 against an up and coming team in toughest division in football.

Week 12: Miami Dolphins (8-8, T-2nd AFC East)

Date: Sunday, Nov. 23

Time: 2:25 PM MST

Site: Sports Authority Field at Mile High

TV: CBS

Notes: Homecoming for RB Knowshon Moreno

Week 13: Kansas City Chiefs (11-5, 2nd AFC West, Wildcard)

Date: Sunday, Nov. 30

Time: 6:30 PM MST

Site: Arrowhead Stadium

TV: NBC Sunday Night Football

Notes: Broncos won at Arrowhead 35-28 last year. Critical showdown for AFC West crown.

Week 14: Buffalo Bills (6-10, last in AFC East)

Date: Sunday, Dec. 7

Time: 2:05 PM MST

Site: Sports Authority Field at Mile High

TV: CBS

Notes: Prayers with Bills' Hall of Fame QB Jim Kelly as he battles cancer.

Week 15: San Diego Chargers (9-7, 3rd AFC West, Wildcard)

Date: Sunday, Dec. 14

Time: 2:05 PM MST

Site: Qualcomm Stadium

TV: CBS

Notes: Chargers lost 24-17 last year at home but staged furious comeback in fourth quarter. Chargers will be tough once again as they battle for a wildcard in the AFC.

Week 16: Cincinnati Bengals (11-5, 1st AFC North)

Date: Monday, Dec. 22

Time: 6:30 PM MST

Site: Paul Brown Stadium

TV: ESPN Monday Night Football

Notes: Broncos WR Andre Caldwell's first game back in Cincinnati where he played for four seasons.

Week 17: Oakland Raiders (4-12, last place in AFC West_

Date: Sunday, Dec. 28

Time: 2:25 PM MST

Site: Sports Authority Field at Mile High

TV: CBS

Notes: Will Broncos be in position to rest players or battling for division title?