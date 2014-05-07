Denver Broncos Have Options At Middle Linebacker With Or Without Draft Pick

The Denver Broncos focused primarily on defense in costless agency as they upgraded with pro bowl talent at defensive end, cornerback, and safety. One spot still remains in need of attention that couldn’t be filled through a costless agent signing, middle linebacker.

According to Executive Vice President of Football Operations/General Manager John Elway the position of middle linebacker has been a challenge to fill due to the difficulty of finding a player who can stay on the field and cover both the run and pass on all three downs.

"That position's changed," Elway said. "Now they've got to be able to cover. You love to be able to find that guy who can play three downs. ... Sure, you'd like to find that guy, but they're hard to find.”

This year’s draft contains linebackers who could step in immediately and fill that void. Three players jump out immediately with first round talent: Khalil Mack, C.J. Mosley, and Ryan Shazier.

To obtain Mack the Broncos would have to give up a lot to do it. Mack is expected to go in the top 10 picks with the Oakland Raiders at number five a strong possibility. Drafting at 31 they would have to come up with a hefty package involving draft picks or picks and a starting player to entice a team to give up a high enough spot to select Mack. Though the Broncos are in a win now mode they still don't want to mortgage their future.

“Knowing that if you have to reach for certain guys, those are the guys that have the most potential to bust,” Elway said. “Even though it looks like we built through costless agency, we built through the draft as well as costless agency.

The Broncos had C.J. Mosely in for a visit on April 21 and rumors have swirled in recent days about Denver moving up to grab him. Mosely is expected to be taken somewhere between the Buffalo Bills at pick nine and the Green Bay Packers at pick 21.

Shazir would be the easier of the three to obtain as he is expected to fall within Green Bay’s pick at 21 to the Broncos pick at 31. He is the fastest of the three linebackers and can fall back into coverage against tight ends such as New England Patriots’ Rob Gronkowski and Baltimore Ravens’ Dennis Pitta who have victimized the Broncos defense in recent years.

If Elway is planning on a move to acquire a middle linebacker in the first round of the draft he isn't giving away any hints. In recent comments he spoke of filling the position in-house. Elway said the team was comfortable with Nate Irving’s performance as a two down linebacker covering the run game.

"I don't know that it's necessarily a need," Elway said. "We feel pretty good about Nate, especially on first and second down. When we look at it, we're more concerned with third down, the nickel backer on third down.”

If the Broncos don’t acquire a middle linebacker in the draft they will move safety T.J.. Ward into the spot on third downs. Ward has the size of a linebacker and can handle the nickel package.

“Ward does a tremendous job in the box, so he could be that guy,” said Elway. “We are fortunate that we don't have huge holes."

Closer look at the best available linebackers for the Denver Broncos

C.J. Mosely, Alabama: 6’2”, 234lbs. Team captain on two-time national champion. Was 2013 Butkus Award winner and selected by coaches as SEC Defensive Player of the Year. Led Alabama in tackling for second consecutive season with 108 tackles, 9 for a loss with five pass breakups and a forced fumble. Started all 13 games in 2013. Very good coverage awareness. Covers tight ends and speed backs in man coverage closely. Plays bigger than size. Highly competitive, brings strong leadership skills to team. Hard hitter who jars ball carriers.

Ryan Shazier, Ohio State: 6’1”, 237lbs. Team captain and 2013 Butkus award finalist. Led the Big-10 in tackles and tackles for losses. Started all 13 games in 2013 and recorded 134 tackles, 22 for a loss, six sacks with four pass breakups and four forced fumbles. Disruptive force in the passing and run game. Slips blocks with strong, quick hands. Has speed to cover field from sideline to sideline. Has explosive first step in pass rush. Can cover backs and tight ends.





