Denver Broncos Deny Interest In Blake Bortles

An unidentified Denver Broncos official on Thursday denied rumors swirling that the Broncos were interested in trading up from pick 31 in the first round to draft quarterback Blake Bortles.

Sports Illustrated's Peter King wrote in his "10 Things I I Think I Think" for his Monday Morning QB article , " I think there’s a team with a very good veteran quarterback in his 30s that loves Blake Bortles. Just loves him. And if Bortles somehow falls into the twenties, this team is going to try to trade for a pick to get him."

Even though Peyton Manning is 38 the Broncos official denied that the team was interested in Bortles. The official insisted that they are happy with backup Brock Osweiler who the team drafted in the second round of the 2012 NFL draft out of Arizona State. The team is also high on their 2013 seventh round selection, quarterback Zac Dysert.

Manning, is coming off a MVP season in which he broke NFL records for passing yards and touchdowns. He passed his physical in March and still has three years remaining on his contract. Manning shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Looking at the draft order the New Orleans Saints at pick 27 and the New England Patriots at pick 29 are possibly one of the teams King is referring too. Both have very good quarterbacks in Drew Brees (35 yrs old) and Tom Brady (36 yrs old) who are moving into the stage of their careers where teams begin thinking about who will replace them. There is also a rumor swirling on draft day that the Patriots are looking to trade Ryan Mallett.