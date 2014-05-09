Khalil Mack Goes To Oakland Raiders with 5th Overall Pick

Oakland Raiders General Manager Reggie McKenzie got his man with the fifth overall pick of the 2014 NFL Draft. It had been rumored for days that McKenzie was targeting linebacker Khalil Mack. The only question was would another team jump ahead of the Raiders with a trade to grab him.

Mack, 6'3", 251lbs, ran a 4.65 (40 yard dash) but with his ability to explode off the line and shed blockers quickly, his speed appears much quicker. Mack will bring legitimate All-Pro talent to a Raiders defense that took a hit when they lost DE Lamarr Houston to the Chicago Bears.

He has been compared to Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller with his excellent body control. He has the ability to keep his balance and still go low on the ground to avoid blocks while pursuing the quarterback. Now that Mack is a Raider opposing teams must game-plan blocks specifically with Mack in mind.

Mack was a three-time first-team All-MAC with Buffalo. A Butkus award finalist in 2013, he led the Bulls in tackling for the past two seasons (100 tackles). In 13 games he had 10.5 sacks, three interceptions (two returned for touchdowns) and five forced fumbles in 13 games.