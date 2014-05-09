Dallas Cowboys Take Offensive Lineman Zach Martin In First Round

The Dallas Cowboys passed on quarterback Johnny Manziel and used their 16th pick of the first round in the NFL Draft to select Notre Dame offensive lineman Zach Martin. Martin, considered a safe pick for the Cowboys, is a versatile lineman who is capable of adapting to any position head coach Jason Garrett decides to use him. Well respected at Notre Dame, Martin can quickly become a leader on the Cowboys' offensive line.

The 6'4", 308lbs Martin played in all 52 games at Notre Dame. Considered a smart and dependable left tackle in college, but at 308lbs he may be better suited to play at guard for Dallas.