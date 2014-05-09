Kansas City Chiefs Take Defensive End Dee Ford With First Round Pick

The Kansas City Chiefs decided to pass on a wide receiver or cornerback and instead focus on their pass rush as they selected DE Dee Ford from Auburn in the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday night.

A reputation for being a high-motor player, the 6'2" 252lb Ford is explosive off the edge and a real pass rushing threat. If the Chiefs use him on passing downs only he should thrive. His difficulty lies in defending the run. Ford has a history of injuries which prevented him from playing an entire season at Auburn.

Ford started the final 11 games of Alabama's 2013 season and made 29 tackles, 10.5 sacks, and had two forced fumbles. Ford did not participate in the combine due to not being cleared by doctors.