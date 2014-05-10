Houston Texans Trade Up To Steal Louis Nix III

The Houston Texans trade their 4th round selection (101 overall) and their 5th round selection (141 overall) to move up and get what could be the steal of the first two days in the mammoth NT from Notre Dame. Nix will start at the 3-4 nose tackle position on the Texan's defense where the only other player they have at the position is former 49er Jerrell Powe. Nix anchors really well and will do a great job being that run stuffer in the middle of the 3-4.

Many draft experts expected Nix to be selected as high as the first round.. Why he fell is currently a mystery but there was a knee injury during his college career that could be cause for concern. According to NFLDraftScout "Nix has struggled with the pressure and expectations of playing for a high-profile program away from home, but he also flashes a rare skill-set for a player his size and strength." Nix's weight is also an issue at 6'2 314 lbs but still shows some great feet for his size.

The addition of Nix should be a big boon to the front seven of the Houston Texans that already touts JJ Watt, Brian Cushing, and their first round selection of Jadeveon Clowney this defense is going to be scary for opposing offenses next season.