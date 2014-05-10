NFL Draft Review: Denver Broncos
Beginning with the frenzy of costless agency in March and now ending with the draft in May the Denver Broncos have assembled the pieces they feel will put them not only back in the Super Bowl but this time win it.

The Broncos picked six players in the draft. The following are the six selections with information on where they came from and where they fit in as the Broncos head into the 2014 season.

Round One/Pick 31


Bradley Roby of the Ohio State Buckeyes poses with a jersey after he was picked #31 overall by the Denver Broncos during the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft at Radio City Music Hall on May 8, 2014 in New York City.
Bradley Roby CB Ohio State

5-foot-11, 194 lbs.