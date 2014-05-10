NFL Draft Review: Denver Broncos

Beginning with the frenzy of costless agency in March and now ending with the draft in May the Denver Broncos have assembled the pieces they feel will put them not only back in the Super Bowl but this time win it.

The Broncos picked six players in the draft. The following are the six selections with information on where they came from and where they fit in as the Broncos head into the 2014 season.

Round One/Pick 31

Bradley Roby CB Ohio State

5-foot-11, 194 lbs.

Bradley Roby brings the mean, physical presence to the defense that the Broncos have been focused on since the disaster of Super Bowl XLVIII. He is considered by many scouts to have been the most talented cornerback in the draft. He dropped in the first round due to off-field incidents that led to a one game suspension in 2013. Incidents that after investigation the Broncos felt were behind him and no longer an issue.

During the 2013 season at Ohio State Roby started 11 of 12 games that he played in while making 70 tackles and three interceptions. He scored touchdowns on a blocked punt and a 63-yard interception.

The Broncos will utilize the speedy Roby (4.34 seconds in the 40-yard dash) in 2014 as a nickel back to begin the season. With CB Chris Harris coming off a torn ACL Roby will add much needed depth at the position.

Round Two/Pick 24 (received from San Francisco 49ers)

Cody Latimer WR Indiana

6-foot-2, 215 lbs.

Cody Lattimer adds another potent weapon to Peyton Manning’s arsenal. Like TE Julius Thomas, Lattimer is a former basketball player who came to football late. Has great hands and isn’t afraid to get physical with corners while making catches. He received a first round grade from many evaluators.

In 2013 at Indiana Lattimer caught a career-best 72 passes for 1,096 yards and nine touchdowns. His longest catch of the year was for 77 yards,

Lattimer comes in to the 2014 season as the Broncos fourth receiver. With contracts being up after this season for WR Demaryius Thomas and WR Wes Welker, Lattimer’s real importance to the Broncos will be in 2015 .

Round Three/Pick 95

Michael Schofield OL Michigan

6-foot-6, 301 lbs.

Michael Schofield adds much needed depth to the Broncos offensive line. With the departure of guard Zane Beadles to the Jacksonville Jaguars in costless agency the Broncos have had to shuffle the line.

In 2013 Schofield was named an honorable mention All-Big Ten Conference. At Michigan he started every game in 2013. Schofield has sound techniques and is an excellent run-blocker, an emphasis for the Broncos as they seek to increase their run production in 2014.

Schofield fills the hole on the depth chart and will be utilized as a swing lineman during the season.

Round Four

Broncos traded their 131st and 246th picks to the Chicago Bears for their 156th pick and a fifth-rounder in 2015.

Round Five/Pick 156 (received from Chicago Bears)

Lamin Barrow LB LSU

6-foot-1, 237 lbs

Lamin Barrow brings strong leadership and a hard nose edge to the Broncos defense that fits with the team's new attitude. Barrow, a team captain and considered to be the heart and soul of the LSU defense, was honored with the #18 jersey which goes to the player that best represents what it means to be a LSU Tiger.

Barrow started every game in 2013 in which he was the leading tackler (91 tackles). He earned second-team All-SEC honors from the Associated Press. Though undersized, he moves well and is able to shed blocks with his arm strength. He drops back into pass coverage easily and has excellent motion and range.

Barrow provides the Broncos with depth at linebacker and will compete with Nate Irving for the middle linebacker position in 2014.

Round Six/Pick 207

Matthew Paradis C Boise State

6-foot-3, 306 lbs.

Matthew Paradis exhibits the traits that every coach looks for in an offensive lineman; a hard nosed, gritty player who maintains good balance during his blocks and always looks to finish with the defender in the dirt. He has strong leadership abilities and is well respected by teamates. Paradis will bring a hard-nosed work ethic to the Broncos.

He was a walk on at Boise State in 2008, became an injury replacement in 2011, and started every game in 2012-2013.

Paradis adds depth to the Broncos offensive line in 2014. With the intangibles that he brings to a team it would not be surprising to see him push for a starting job at some point in the near future.

Round Seven/Pick 242

Corey Nelson LB Oklahoma

6 feet 231 lbs.

Corey Nelson attempted to seek a medical waiver for a fifth year of eligibility at Oklahoma but was denied. He was having a career year before a torn pectoral muscle ended his 2013 season. He is an athlectic linebacker who would have been drafted in an earlier round had it not been for losing most of his senior year to the injury.

Before the injury he had made 27 tackles with one sack and one interception. Was honorable mention All-Big 12 in 2011 and academic All-Big 12 in 2012.

Nelson adds depth to Broncos linebacking corps and contribute in special teams.