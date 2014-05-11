NFL Draft Review: San Diego Chargers

Jason Verrett – CB – TCU: 1st round (25th overall)

In a move that shocked no-one, the San Diego Chargers addressed the huge need at CB with their first round selection. The Chargers absolutely had to find another possible starting CB, whether through the draft or by picking up an experienced player, which is hard to do at this stage of the offseason. The returning CBs have frequently struggled to cover the faster receivers in the NFL, so adding an athletically gifted CB was the ideal scenario; they managed to do just that with the selection of Verrett.

Verrett is an under-sized but extremely talented CB. He is an explosive athlete with terrific speed and agility; he has outstanding cover skills and is instantly the best cover corner on the Chargers roster, while also possessing good enough ball skills to create turnovers. Verrett is an obvious fit covering the slot, and will undoubtedly see snaps there in certain packages, but players with similar stature such as Brent Grimes and Alterraun Verner have been able to excel as starting CBs and we expect Verrett to do so for the Chargers.

Jeremiah Attaochu – OLB – Georgia Tech: 2nd round (50th overall)

Just like last year, the Chargers gave up a fourth round pick to move up in the second round to ensure he got the player he wanted, however this was a very different scenario. Last year, the Chargers gave up a fourth round pick to move up for Manti Te’o, despite there being a number of other ILB prospects who would be drafted in the same round. Presumably the Chargers had a much higher grade for Te’o than they did for the other options, but it still seems wasteful. This time round the early part of the second round featured a mini-rush on possibly rush linebackers for a 3-4 defense. With Demarcus Lawrence, Kyle Van Noy and Trent Murphy all off the board, the Chargers clearly felt that they had to ensure that they landed Attaochu. If they perceived drafting a pass rushing OLB as an absolute necessity, then failing to move up and draft Attaochu would likely have caused them to miss out at the position. From that point of view the trade makes sense, although, many fans would have happily drafted Louis Nix in the second round, while keeping the fourth round pick.

Attaochu is blessed with excellent athleticism for the position; good speed, a great first step and impressive agility are all huge assets for a pass rusher. Attaochu has a solid range of pass moves for a college player but will have to refine and diversify to develop into a starter in the NFL. He plays with great intensity, but can be a relentless and disruptive presence, but can also be controlled by more powerful linemen once they get their hands on him. Has the athleticism to play in space but has yet to do so to any great level. Attaochu should make an immediate impact as a pass rush specialist, but he needs to improve his all-round game to become an every down type of player but is already a capable pass rusher. He should learn a lot from Dwight Freeney in 2014 and will be well positioned to replace him for the 2015 season.

Chris Watt – OG – Notre Dame: 3rd round (89th overall)

The Chargers offensive line is best described as a work in progress, as huge strides were made in 2013 but there is still something of a talent deficit and a lack of depth. Under Coach Joe D’Alessandris they have implemented a hybrid scheme incorporating both zone and man blocking schemes, so it’s possible that there will be a greater emphasis on zone in the coach's second season, but either way it places a premium on intelligent, technically sound players with good movement skills. Players like Chris Watt.

Watt is a feisty and competitive lineman; he shows good hand use and good but not great power, while maintaining decent balance on his feet. He lacks ideal athleticism but generally makes up for that through technique and an above average understanding of his role. He has the skills to fit either offensive system. Watt has had knee injuries, but he could well start immediately for the Chargers at OG if he is fully fit for training camp, if not then look for Watt to work his way into the rotation at either OG spot by the end of the year.

Ryan Carrethers – NT – Arkansas State: 5th round (165th overall)

Having passed up the chance to take Louis Nix, the Chargers finally added a NT in the fifth round with the selection of Ryan Carrethers, a natural for the position but without the same range of physical gifts as Nix. Carrethers is short, strong, stout against the run, and blessed with a naturally low anchoring stance which is a good trait to have as a 3-4 NT. Carrethers struggles athletically which limits his range of effect, and he is not a natural pass rusher. Carrethers is a rotational run-stuffing NT for now, with the potential to develop into a solid starter at the position, but lacks the rare movement skills that an elite NT possesses.

Marion Grice – RB – Arizona State: 6th round (201st overall)

Although they already have plenty of options at RB, the Chargers selected the versatile Marion Grice in the sixth round. Perhaps more need than luxury, Grice has an interesting skill set. He isn’t overly fast but is a very smooth runner with the vision and balance to gain positive yardage on most plays. Grice has excellent hands and was hugely productive as a receiving RB at Arizona State. He also has good experience as a returner, though he looks more solid than electric in that discipline.

Tevin Reese – WR – Baylor: 7th round (240th overall)

Philip Rivers already has a strong array of targets in the passing game, but if there is a weakness it is the absence of a player who can truly stretch the field, which is why they have drafted Tevin Reese. Gifted with terrific speed and athleticism, Reese has good hands and genuine playmaking ability. However he is worryingly undersized at 5’10” and only 163lbs and must get bigger and stronger to thrive in the NFL.

Summary

The Chargers have addressed their needs well with a limited number of picks. Prior to the draft this writer discussed five team needs and they have addressed all five of them, though some of them with late round picks. They needed a CB with athletic talent, a run stopping NT, a WR who can stretch the field, a natural pass rusher and a scheme versatile offensive lineman. With the addition of a RB, that is exactly what the Chargers have added in this draft. Whether they have added the correct players remains to be seen. The selections of Verrett and Attaochu immediately give the defense an injection of athleticism, play making ability and intensity, and Watt looks capable of contributing to the offensive line sooner rather than later.

The Chargers roster has a fair number of holes and definite depth issues, so giving up a 4th round pick and finishing the draft with just six selections for a second consecutive season must be a concern. Additionally they may come to regret passing on Louis Nix if he excels for the Texans. Nix possesses rare physical traits for the position, and could become a special NT; however his play did not always impress and there were health concerns. As a result Nix was not a sure thing prospect, but if he should live up to his physical potential then the Chargers have erred.

Overall yours truly feels the San Diego Chargers have done a good job of drafting talented players at positions of need. The addition of three talented players who should contribute immediately, and in the case of Verrett, start immediately, makes this draft a relative success. However the small size of the draft class is a concern.

