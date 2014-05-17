Denver Broncos Shuffling Offensive Line To Find “Best Five”

The retirement of Chris Kuper last March left the Denver Broncos with a vacancy at left guard and a large hole in the offensive line. An offensive line that is tasked with protecting a five-time MVP and $96 million quarterback in Peyton Manning.

With All-Pro’s Ryan Clady and Louis Vasquez lining up at left tackle and right guard respectively and Manny Ramirez at center, the Broncos have a solid foundation to begin with on the o-line. As rookie camp begins, going through OTA’s, mini-camp and finally training camp in July, the Broncos coaches will be watching closely as they piece together the other three spots to create their “best five.”

The Broncos began the rebuilding of an offensive line that last year gave up the fewest sacks in the NFL (20) by shifting Orlando Franklin from right tackle to left guard. Franklin, a starter at right tackle since his rookie season in 2011, has past experience at guard as well as at tackle while playing for the University of Miami.

"I always understood it was a possibility (switching from tackle to guard)," said Franklin. "I knew when I was coming out that 50 percent of teams saw me at right tackle and 50 percent of the teams saw me moving back to guard because I played so many snaps there at Miami. But when I first heard about it, you get disappointed because you're moving positions. But at the end of the day, as long as I'm on the field and as long as I'm one of the best five, I'm happy with that."

Having the 6-foot-7, 315 pound Franklin at left guard will allow the Broncos to get more physical in the middle of the offensive line as they attempt to improve their running game. Going up against larger but slower defensive tackles rather than the quick moving pass-rushers he has faced at the tackle position better suits Franklin’s talent and body size.

"It's easier to get your hands on them at guard. I feel like the play begins when you get your hands on them. At tackle, you are dealing with a lot smaller guys who are a lot faster," Franklin said. "The battle is before you get your hands on them."

The Broncos will have a position battle at right tackle between Chris Clark, who filled in for the injured Ryan Clady at left tackle last year, and Michael Schofield, their 2014 third round pick out of Michigan.

Clark surprised everyone with how well he filled in for Clady after he suffered a lisfranc injury to his left foot in the Broncos week two victory over the New York Giants. He made 17 starts last season, including playoffs, at left tackle. Clark, who had started just six games for the Broncos prior to replacing Clady, stood up fairly well against the league’s top pass rushers. Though he faced some matchup issues early in the season, Clark was a key part of the line that gave up the fewest sacks in the league last year.

“But I don’t really feel pressure, I try my hardest to apply the pressure," Clark said. “It’s about the job, it’s not about ‘Can he do it?’ or ‘Will I do it?’ Being a backup, I felt that my back was against the wall and I still feel the same way -- guys look at me and they lick their chops. It’s kind of what drives me to be successful."

Schofield is a disciplined, technically sound player who gets his hands into the proper position and maintains his balance while moving backwards with the blocks. At 6-foot-six and a half inches tall and 301 pounds Schofield fits the profile physically for the tackle spot. The Broncos are convinced that Schofield will be able to pack on 15-20 more pounds to add the mass they are looking for to handle the pass rush on the right side of the line.

"Very versatile, big guy that has a lot of upside," said Broncos general manager John Elway. "Still young, and we think he can grow. We think has the ability to get bigger and stronger."

The Broncos drafted Schofield with the right tackle spot in mind. However, Schofield is versatile enough that if it becomes necessary he can be moved into a guard position.

"I see myself more of an offensive tackle just because that is what I've played most of my career throughout high school and throughout college," Schofield said. “One thing I was trying to prove through this whole draft process was that I can play multiple positions. Wherever the Broncos will need me, I can play for them.”

Schofield is an instant leader who will give Clark a run for his money in training camp. Schofield will have to prove he can keep a strong pass rush off of Manning while opening holes for the running game led by Montee Ball. Lining up everyday in camp opposite two of the league’s top pass rushers, LB Von Miller and DE DeMarcus Ware will give coaches a good idea of how well suited Schofield is as a NFL starter.

Whoever the starters on the offensive line will be come opening night at-home against the Indianapolis Colts, they will have the weight of the Rocky Mountains on their shoulders as they protect "The Sheriff" and the bark of "Omaha" ringing in their collective ears.