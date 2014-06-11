San Francisco 49ers Players Due For A Huge Impact In 2014
TOM GANNAM/AP

The NFL season is still a ways away, but there are multiple players who should be brought to attention in hopes of this upcoming season. More coverage on other players will be provided in the future, but listed are highlights and comments about their upcoming year.

Colin Kaepernick, QB

In a "sophomore slump" Kaepernick threw for 3,100 yards and ran for another 500. Kaepernick just recently signed a contract worth up to 126 Million, with 61 million guaranteed. Technically, it's only 13 million guaranteed at signing, but, Kaepernick has something to prove. He's left 49er fans with a semi-bitter taste in their mouths with how the Super Bowl and the NFC Championship games have ended. With the addition of Stevie Johnson, and a full season under Kaepernick's belt, it should be expected to have upwards of a top 5-6 quarterback year.