San Francisco 49ers Players Due For A Huge Impact In 2014

The NFL season is still a ways away, but there are multiple players who should be brought to attention in hopes of this upcoming season. More coverage on other players will be provided in the future, but listed are highlights and comments about their upcoming year.

Colin Kaepernick, QB

In a "sophomore slump" Kaepernick threw for 3,100 yards and ran for another 500. Kaepernick just recently signed a contract worth up to 126 Million, with 61 million guaranteed. Technically, it's only 13 million guaranteed at signing, but, Kaepernick has something to prove. He's left 49er fans with a semi-bitter taste in their mouths with how the Super Bowl and the NFC Championship games have ended. With the addition of Stevie Johnson, and a full season under Kaepernick's belt, it should be expected to have upwards of a top 5-6 quarterback year.

Marcus Lattimore, RB

In 2012, Lattimore injured his leg while playing for South Carolina. Most thought after that injury, Lattimore would be done playing football for the rest of his life. In the following NFL Draft, Lattimore was taken 131st by the San Francisco 49ers. They then used the 2013-2014 season to heal Lattimore up, in time for the 2010-2015 season. As of late May, Lattimore was showing no soreness or swelling in his knee.

2014 may not necessarily be Lattimore's breakout year, but it should be known to the public how good this guy can be. He shows power, allusiveness, and good downhill running. The 49ers drafting Carlos Hyde may be a hint at where they think they can go with Lattimore, but if he can get healthy he can make an impact.

Jimmie Ward, S

Ward was just recently drafted by the 49ers and brings a nice touch to the defense. Listed as a safety, Ward has the athleticism to play corner. He's very active and energetic, with a 38 inch vertical. Since Rodgers is gone, Ward can possibly step in as an every week starter, or fill in here and there at safety.

Stevie Johnson, WR

The 49ers traded a 4th round pick for Buffalo Bills Wide Receiver Stevie Johnson. Johnson put up 500 receiving yards and only 3 touchdowns in a year where the Bills severely struggled at quarterback. The recent contract given to quarterback - Colin Kaepernick likely means Crabtree isn't re-signed. The acquisition of Johnson helps with a possible loss of Crabtree because Johnson brings a down-field threat, experience, and really evens out a 49ers receiving core.