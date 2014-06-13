Denver Broncos Offer Five Year Deal To Wide Receiver Demaryius Thomas

The Denver Broncos have begun their effort to keep their core offensive players together for several more years with wide receiver Demaryius Thomas the first of the pass catching Thomases to receive a contract offer. The team has offered Thomas a five year deal worth an unknown amount but it is expected to be around the $10 million mark that other top receivers like Detroit Lions' Calvin Johnson receives. If Thomas and the Broncos do not come to an agreement on a new contract the Broncos could place the franchise tag on their wide receiver for the 2015 season

Thomas, drafted in the first round of the 2010 draft out of Georgia Tech by former head coach Josh McDaniels, is currently earning $3.27 million a year. In a pass heavy offense since the signing of quarterback Peyton Manning in 2012, Thomas has become one of the NFL's top wide receivers. During the past two seasons Thomas has caught 186 passes for 2,864 yards and 24 touchdowns from Manning. At 6-foot-3 and 229 lbs, Thomas presents a physical challenge that smaller corners have a difficult time covering.

Broncos General Manager John Elway has made it a goal to not only have Demaryius Thomas signed by the beginning of training camp in July but also tight end Julius Thomas. The 6-foot-5, 250 pound Julius Thomas, a 2011 fourth round draft pick from Portland State, emerged as one of the top tight ends in football during the 2013 season. He caught 65 passes for 788 yards and 12 touchdowns last season.

Julius Thomas' current contract calls for him to make $645,000 this season. A new deal for the Broncos tight end will hover around the $7 million mark which is equal to tight ends with similar production. Elway has not presented a contract offer to Julius Thomas as of yet but to meet his stated deadline it is expected that a offer would come soon.