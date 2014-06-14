Sunday Column: Why Andy Dalton Isn't Worth A Max Deal For Cincinnati Bengals

What do you do with what you have?

It's a life theory that can be applied to finances. Who does more with what they have: the guy who makes enough just to get by, but manages his money well and invests in his future; or the guy who makes six figures but spends it recklessly? It's obvious. The guy who is conservative with his already low income does more with what he has.

That's a crucial principle that this writer abides to when judging athletes, especially quarterbacks, whose main responsibilities include being efficient distributors and elevating the play of their teammates. It's a quality that every quarterback can be assessed by.

Tom Brady: does more with less. He took a slot receiver named Wes Welker and turned him into a Pro-Bowl receiver. Subsequently, when Welker went to Denver, Brady had Julian Edelman as his main slot receiver. Edelman's numbers last year were almost identical to Welker's numbers in his last year with New England.

Andrew Luck: also does more with less. Luck took a rebuilding roster with no elite wide-outs to an 11-5 record. Trent Richardson ended up being a gaff acquisition and Donald Brown won't even be with the team this year. Reggie Wayne was injured and Luck's only good option was T.Y. Hilton. Not all quarterbacks make a big impact on teams, but Andrew Luck does. The Colts were 2-14 in 2011. The next year, they got Luck, and went 11-5. He makes others better.

Colin Kaepernick: Kaepernick took over for an injured Alex Smith two years ago and has gone to two straight NFC title games and one Super Bowl. The 49ers are stacked on both sides of the ball. They have a good running game and an elite pass rush to go along with a strong line backing core. But last year, Michael Crabtree got hurt and missed a lot of games. Still, with an aging Anquan Boldin and Vernon Davis, Kaepernick still led them to a good record.

Not all quarterbacks are created equal. Colin Kaepernick and Andy Dalton illustrate this inequity. Colin Kaepernick does amazing things with that talented roster. You could say that he benefits from having a good supporting cast. Andy Dalton has a good supporting cast as well, but he can't get out of the first round of the playoffs.

Kaepernick signed a six-year, $126 million contract that is essentially a year-to-year deal. It can save the team a lot of cap room and still keep good players, but if Kaepernick attains the extra incentives of the contract by making another Super Bowl or making the All-Pro team, he's worth the money anyway and it's a win-win.

And it's a good fit for the 49ers. Kaepernick is a strong, fast and athletic player who fits a division with stout defenses. He has talent around him, but he can do things with that roster that Alex Smith couldn't. In the NFC Championship two years ago, the 49ers fell behind the Falcons by double-digits, but Kaepernick brought them back and made risky plays to win the game. Smith, a game manager, is not capable of such a feat.

Speaking of game managers, Andy Dalton wants a deal similar to Kaepernick's. While Kaep fits his athletic division, Dalton is borderline average at everything and fails to advance in the playoffs, even with that receiving help. He throws too many interceptions and doesn't pull through in close games. Against the Chargers in last year's playoffs, Dalton had 334 yards, but had two interceptions. The Bengals, who were seven-point favorites heading in, were manhandled by the Chargers. What's even more troubling is the fact that the Bengals were at home, where they were dominant all season.

As a quarterback, you have to make other players better, not the other way around. Dalton has the luxury of having good players at numerous positions on offense and defense. Despite the abundance of experienced players on the team, Dalton can't manage to win big games. Imagine if Andrew Luck were on the Bengals! We all know he would carry the team to another level. Dalton doesn't elevate the players around him, so it's hard to imagine him getting max money.

That being said, teams don't sign quarterbacks based on other quarterback contracts. It's about fit and relative worth to the team. Jay Cutler and Tony Romo get a lot of flak for not being able to advance in the playoffs. And sure, they might not be as elite as Drew Brees or Aaron Rodgers, but they have unique skill sets that are desirable for their respective teams, and that are just too good to pass up.

Jay Cutler may not have much playoff success as of late, (the last time they made the playoffs, they went to the Conference Championship) he has the biggest arm in the league. The Bears are in a cold, windy division, so Cutler's arm is a huge necessity. If he stays healthy, he will definitely fit with Mark Trestman's offense.

Tony Romo also has a huge arm and enough athleticism to make up for all the deficiencies on the team. He always puts up solid numbers despite not having an offensive line or running game. Also, the already mediocre defense took another big hit when Sean Lee tore his ACL in OTAs. Even with all the holes in the team, Romo always keeps the team viable and in contention for the playoffs. 8-8 may not seem like much of an achievement, but they would be worse off without Romo. Remember how the Cowboys faired when Romo went out with a fractured clavicle?

The Cowboys weren't worried about Jay Cutler when they signed a max deal for Romo, and the same goes for the Bears and Cutler. Both players fit their teams, just like Colin Kaepernick fits the 49ers. When the Lions resigned Stafford, or when the Falcons resigned Matt Ryan, the teams weren't worried about other quarterback contracts, they were concerned with their present quarterback and building around him.

It's a matter of supply and demand. Franchise quarterbacks are small supply in a league of high demand. The odds of him being Peyton Manning are very minute. If you can get a Jay Cutler or a Joe Flacco, keep him. It's better to be a good team with a good quarterback than to have a stacked roster but a front office that invests in a journeymen quarterbacks and whiffs on quarterbacks in the draft.

The case of Joe Flacco raises an interesting point. The team was debating whether or not to sign him to a longer, more expensive extension. Was he worth all that money? Then they won the Super Bowl, and that's all she wrote.

Yes his contract eats up more cap room as they advance each year into his contract, but he did what was asked of him to get that money- win a Super Bowl. He earned it, and his numbers show it. In the entire 2012 playoffs, Super Bowl included, he threw for 1,140 yards, 11 touchdowns and 0 interceptions, and had a 117.2 passer rating. His play did take somewhat of a hit since the Ravens lost veterans, but Flacco proved his worth.

Colin Kaepernick has been to two straight NFC title games, and almost won a Super Bowl. He's carried the team to big games and proved his worth over the course of the last two seasons.

Eli Manning has won two Super Bowls with the Giants, and while he had the worst season of his career last year, he has established his worth to the team, and he fits the culture that Tom Coughlin implemented when he took the job. You can't denounce his worth to New York, because he's the quarterback they invested their future in.

If winning a Super Bowl guarantees a monster contract, how is Andy Dalton deserving of one? He doesn't even get out of the first round in the playoffs.

It all comes full circle. You don't have to be a top three quarterback to get a max contract. Who are the elites in the league right now? Brady, Brees, Manning, Rodgers, and then there's everybody else. Those are the main elite quarterbacks in the league. Their game will never suffer to the point where their team's playoff chances will be in question, barring injury of course. The fact that you aren't elite doesn't exclude you from making max money. Colin Kaepernick may not be Tom Brady, but he wouldn't fit the Patriots system anyway. His ability to improvise and use his athleticism in association with the talent around him. A quarterback's relative worth to his team/ division is the most important thing.

In the last year, contracts in the NFL have followed a certain pattern. Most of the max guarantees closely match up with the 3-year cash value, which gives teams "a fair out after the 3rd year..."- according to spotrac.com. In the case of quarterbacks, their three-year performance gives teams an idea of where they are headed. If Kaepernick performs well, it's better for him and the team, since most of his guaranteed money is coming in the first three years anyway. It puts more incentive on players to earn their money so that they don't get replaced.

The rookie wage scale balances out the salary of players picked in the top of the draft. It's better for teams, as the chances of a bust aren't as detrimental to cap space, and because the players haven't earned the money yet. For rookies to earn more, they would need to play well and prove their worth to organizations.

Has Andy Dalton really done any of that yet? Has he proved that he's worth the same kind of money that franchise quarterbacks are deserving of? It remains to be seen. This writer doesn't think Andy Dalton is good enough to warrant a deal the size of Colin Kaepernick's new contract. If he were, it would eat up cap room and force good players to be underpaid, which might force them to be traded or released. If that happened, Dalton would have to carry the team, which is a task that he is incapable of. In a league where it's all about what you do with what you have, Andy Dalton habitually underachieves.