Latest Vegas Odds As NFL Minicamps Wrap Up

Now that the OTA's and mandatory minicamps have come to a close around the NFL it's time to once again check in with the guys in Vegas who put their money where their mouths are and see which teams have impressed and which teams have taken a step back.

When bovada.net posted their post draft odds they had Denver Broncos leading the AFC at 11/4 odds and New England Patriots right behind with 13/4 odds. Following both teams' minicamps, the Broncos are still the favorites at 9/4 odds with the Patriots falling a little further behind at 3/1. The Colts have come in third both times, this time improving from 10/1 to 8/1. The oddsmakers have Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens putting together playoff runs while last year's wildcard teams, Kansas City Chiefs and San Diego Chargers, staying home.

The NFC sees a shakeup in the oddsmakers choice for the NFC title game. Following the draft, Las Vegas had an NFC rematch with the Seattle Seahawks (15/4) and the San Francisco 49ers (4/1). The oddsmakers now have the Green Bay Packers (15/2) moving past the 49ers (4/1) and into the NFC championship game against the Seahawks (15/4). Even though oddsmakers like the Packers chances at reaching the conference championship over the 49ers, they still believe San Francisco at 7/1 has built the team with the better chance of winning the Lombardi Trophy than Green Bay at 11/1.

In Super Bowl XLIX in Glendale, AZ on February 1, 2015, Bovada has the Denver Broncos becoming a 13/2 co-favorite with the reigning Super Bowl Champion Seattle Seahawks. Following the NFL Draft last May the Las Vegas oddsmakers had the Seahawks as 15/4 favorites over the Broncos at 11/4. The Broncos revamped defense is having a positive effect on prognosticators.

The divisional races look similar to last year with the exception of the AFC North as the Pittsburgh Steelers are picked to overtake the Cincinnati Bengals and the NFC South with the New Orleans Saints topping the Carolina Panthers.

The post-NFL Draft longshot, the Jacksonville Jaguars at 150-1 have fallen further to 200-1 odds of winning the Super Bowl. How long will it be before Blake Bortles is running the offense in Jacksonville?

Super Bowl XLIX Odds (according to bovada.net) Team Current Odds 2013 Record *Denver Broncos 13/2 13-3 **Seattle Seahawks 13/2 13-3 y San Francisco 49ers 7/1 12-4 X New England Patriots 9/1 12-4 X Green Bay Packers 11/1 8-7-1 y New Orleans Saints 14/1 11-5 X Indianapolis Colts 18/1 11-5 Chicago Bears 20/1 8-8 X Philadelphia Eagles 25/1 10-6 Atlanta Falcons 28/1 4-12 X Carolina Panthers 33/1 12-4 Detroit Lions 33/1 7-9 Pittsburgh Steelers 33/1 8-8 Arizona Cardinals 40/1 10-6 Baltimore Ravens 40/1 8-8 X Cincinnati Bengals 40/1 11-5 y Kansas City Chiefs 40/1 11-5 New York Giants 40/1 7-9 y San Diego Chargers 40/1 9-7 Cleveland Browns 50/1 4-12 Dallas Cowboys 50/1 8-8 Houston Texans 50/1 2-14 Miami Dolphins 50/1 8-8 St. Louis Rams 50/1 7-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 50/1 4-12 Washington Redskins 50/1 3-13 Minnesota Vikings 66/1 5-10 New York Jets 66/1 8-8 Buffalo Bills 75/1 6-10 Oakland Raiders 100/1 4-12 Tennessee Titans 100/1 7-9 Jacksonville Jaguars 200/1 4-12

AFC Championship odds Team Current Odds 2013 Record *Denver Broncos 9/4 13-3 West Champion X, Z New England Patriots 3/1 12-4 East Champion X Indianapolis Colts 8/1 11-5 South Champion Pittsburgh Steelers 12/1 8-8 X Cincinnati Bengals 16/1 11-5 North Champion Baltimore Ravens 18/1 8-8

NFC Championship odds Team Current Odds 2013 Record **Seattle Seahawks 15/4 13-3 West Champion X Green Bay Packers 15/2 8-7-1 North Champion y, Z San Francisco 49ers 4/1 12-4 Wildcard y New Orleans Saints 8/1 11-5 Wildcard Chicago Bears 10.1 8-8 X Philadelphia Eagles 14/1 10-6 East Champion

2014 AFC Projected Division Standings East W L Div. Odds 2013 Standings X New England Patriots 11-5 2/5 12-4 Miami Dolphins 8-8 9/2 8-8 New York Jets 7-9 15/2 8-8 Buffalo Bills 7-9 17/2 6-10 North X Pittsburgh Steelers 9-7 2/1 8-8 y Cincinnati Bengals 9-7 2/1 11-5 y Baltimore Ravens 9-7 5/2 8-8 Cleveland Browns 7-9 5/1 4-12 South X Indianapolis Colts 10-6 5/7 11-5 Houston Texans 8-8 5/2 2-14 Tennessee Titans 7-9 5/1 7-9 Jacksonville Jaguars 5-11 14/1 4-12 West * X Denver Broncos 12-4 4/11 13-3 Kansas City Chiefs 8-8 5/1 11-5 San Diego Chargers 8-8 11/2 9-7 Oakland Raiders 5-11 18/1 4-12

