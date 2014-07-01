2014 NFL Training Camp Report Dates Set
Denver Broncos are one of 32 NFL teams gearing up for the start of training camp.

The calendar has turned to July and that means NFL training camps are only a couple of weeks away. Preseason preparation for the 2014 season begins on July 18 when the Buffalo Bills report to St. John Fisher College in Pittsford, NY. The Bills first practice will be held two days later on July 20. The Detroit Lions will be the last to report to camp on July 27 with first practice being held the following day.

#3 Quarterback EJ Manuel of the Buffalo Bills. Getty Images.

The defending Super Bowl Champion Seattle Seahawks report to Virginia Mason Athletic Center in Renton, WA on July 24 with first practice on July 25.

The AFC Champion Denver Broncos report to Dove Valley in Englewood, CO on July 23 with first practice being held the next day. Due to construction of the Broncos new training facility, training camp will be closed to the public this year. However, the team will host three open practices at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on July 27, July 30, and August 2.

#18 Peyton Manning of the Denver Broncos throwing during 2013 traning camp. Getty Images.

The Houston Texans and their number one draft pick Jadeveon Clowney report to the Texans training facility in Houston, TX on July 25 with first practice on July 26. Johnny Manziel and the Cleveland Browns open camp on July 25 at their training facility in Berea, OH. with first practice on July 26.

#90 Jadeveon Clowney of the Houston Texans. Getty Images.

The first preseason NFL game will be the annual Hall of Fame Game between the Bills and New York Giants on Sunday, August 3 at 8:00 PM EDT in Canton, OH.

2014 NFL Training Camps
Team Report Date First Practice
Arizona Cardinals July 25 July 26
Atlanta Falcons July 24 July 25
Baltimore Ravens July 23 July 24
Buffalo Bills July 18 July 20
Carolina Panthers July 24 July 25
Chicago Bears July 24 July 25
Cincinnati Bengals July 23 July 24
Cleveland Browns July 25 July 26
Dallas Cowboys July 22 July 24
Denver Broncos July 23 July 24
Detroit Lions July 27 July 28
Green Bay Packers July 25 July 26
Houston Texans July 25 July 26
Indianapolis Colts July 23 July 24
Jacksonville Jaguars July 24 July 25
Kansas City Chiefs July 23 July 24
Miami Dolphins July 20 July 21
Minnesota Vikings July 24 July 25
New England Patriots July 23 July 24
New Orleans Saints July 24 July 25
Oakland Raiders July 24 July 25
New York Giants July 21 July 22
New York Jets July 23 July 24
Philadelphia Eagles July 25 July 26
Pittsburgh Steelers July 25 July 26
San Diego Chargers July 23 July 24
San Francisco 49ers July 23 July 24
Seattle Seahawks July 24 July 25
St. Louis Rams July 24 July 25
Tampa Bay Buccaneers July 24 July 25
Tennessee Titans July 24 July 25
Washington Redskins July 23 July 24
