2014 NFL Training Camp Report Dates Set

The calendar has turned to July and that means NFL training camps are only a couple of weeks away. Preseason preparation for the 2014 season begins on July 18 when the Buffalo Bills report to St. John Fisher College in Pittsford, NY. The Bills first practice will be held two days later on July 20. The Detroit Lions will be the last to report to camp on July 27 with first practice being held the following day.

The defending Super Bowl Champion Seattle Seahawks report to Virginia Mason Athletic Center in Renton, WA on July 24 with first practice on July 25.

The AFC Champion Denver Broncos report to Dove Valley in Englewood, CO on July 23 with first practice being held the next day. Due to construction of the Broncos new training facility, training camp will be closed to the public this year. However, the team will host three open practices at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on July 27, July 30, and August 2.

The Houston Texans and their number one draft pick Jadeveon Clowney report to the Texans training facility in Houston, TX on July 25 with first practice on July 26. Johnny Manziel and the Cleveland Browns open camp on July 25 at their training facility in Berea, OH. with first practice on July 26.

The first preseason NFL game will be the annual Hall of Fame Game between the Bills and New York Giants on Sunday, August 3 at 8:00 PM EDT in Canton, OH.