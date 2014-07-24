Baltimore Ravens Running Back Ray Rice Suspended Two Games

Baltimore Ravens running back Ray Rice has been suspended for the first two games of the 2014 regular season for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy.

Rice, 27, was arrested in Atlantic City, NJ last February following an incident involving his then-fiancee, Janay Palmer, in a casino elevator. Rice is alleged to have struck his now wife in the elevator, knocking her unconscious. Rice was caught on surveillance video dragging the unconscious Palmer out of the elevator. Both were arrested and charged with assault following the incident. Rice agreed to enter a pre-trial intervention program last May and avoided trial on the charges.

The suspension will begin August 30 and will result in Rice missing critical divisional matchups against the Cincinnati Bengals in week 1 game and the Pittsburgh Steelers in week 2. He is eligible to return for the Week 3 game against the Cleveland Browns.

It will be a big blow for the Ravens to not have Rice in their backfield for those important early season division games. The Ravens, in their first season with new offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak, are expected to go with a running back by committee with Bernard Pierce, Justin Forsett, and rookie Lorenzo Taliaferro. All three running backs have a total of eight career starts compared to Rice who is in his seventh year.

Rice will be fined $58,000 along with the loss of his paychecks that will total $470,588. He will also be required by the league to undergo further counseling.