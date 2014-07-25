Marshawn Lynch Will Hold Out Of Training Camp

From the looks of things, Marshawn Lynch will not be attending training camp this season. Former Seahawks fullback Michael Robinson appeared on NFL Network's Inside Training Camp saying, "Marshawn Lynch just called me. We just talked. He said he will be holding out from training camp this year with the Seahawks."

Marshawn Lynch hasn't been a player who was always chasing the money, but recent rumors have suggested that he has wanted a new and improved contract with the Seahawks for a while now. In June, it was reported that Lynch may retire if he didn't get a new deal. At the time former teammate Jordan Babineaux said, "We actually went out last week when I was in Seattle and he and I had a conversation and had a drink. The bottom line is, it is about the money. When a guy starts producing the way Marshawn has been producing, he wants to be paid."

Richard Sherman said in February that Lynch was telling teammates during the 2013 season that he would retire if the Seahawks won the Super Bowl.

Lynch is under contract through 2015, and will make 10.5 million through that span of 2 seasons.

Robinson continued to say, "I don't know if there has been any talking back and forth but what I do know is Marshawn is a guy who is not all about money. If it was about money he could have done interviews after games and made a lot of money with Skittles if it was all about money."

The running back position has lost a ton of value in the NFL recently. Teams are much more willing to go with a running back by committee approach, as opposed to paying one runner a huge sum of money.

Seattle appears perfectly willing to move forward with young and talented ball carries Christine Michael and Robert Turbin carrying the load for the offense. Lynch is one of the best running backs in the NFL, but the Seahawks (like most teams) simply do not value the position very highly. It will be very interesting to see how this all plays out.