San Francisco 49ers' Kendall Hunter Tears ACL

Kendall Hunter, who played backup behind Frank Gore, tore his ACL in training camp on Friday. Hunter tore it while catching a pass, which prompted head coach Jim Harbaugh and others to attend to him.

Hunter is done for the 2014 season and will become a costless agent in 2015.

In 2013, Hunter totaled 358 yards on a 4.6 average with 3 touchdowns. Hunters best season came in 2011, where he totaled 473 yards. In 2012, he tore his Achilles and was out for the remainder of the year after 11 games.

The 49ers should not worry. Fortunately for them, they have a plethora of running backs who are there to take that number two spot.

LaMichael James is the first running back that is talked about. Out of Oregon, James brings a return game along with some open field running ability. James usually has only been used as a third down back and a returner, but will make an attempt to increase his workload.

Carlos Hyde, out of Ohio State, seems ready to take over the number two running back workload. Hyde's running style is much similar to that of Frank Gore's, in that he is a downhill, in between the tackles runner, but can break outside where he can be very effective. Out of the two, Hyde would be the player to take over when he has learned the system thoroughly.

Marcus Lattimore will also be available this season. Lattimore suffered a season (almost career) ending injury while playing at South Carolina. The 49ers drafted him in 2013 and had him sit out the year to heal his torn ACL. Lattimore may be ready to go physically once the season starts, but mentally he might not be, as is the case with most players who suffer gruesome ACL injuries.

Gore, Hyde, Lattimore, and James is the order in which the 49ers should go about starting the season with. Now, we have seen it before where a player shows out at camp and preseason to earn that number two spot, so that is also a very strong possibility. Drafting Carlos Hyde in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft does not seem like such an odd pick after all.