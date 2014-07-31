Fred Jackson Signs One-Year Extension

On Thursday, Fred Jackson and the Buffalo Bills came to an agreement that extends Jackson's contract one-year through 2015.

Jackson has played his entire career with the Bills. His best year was 2009 when he rushed for 1,062 yards and 2 touchdowns. Jackson also added 46 receptions for 371 yards and two touchdowns as a receiver out of the backfield.

Jackson has split time at running back with C.J. Spiller, who was the Bills first round draft pick in 2010. Spiller finished with 933 yards rushing and 2 touchdowns in 2013 after starting 10 games. Spiller also had 33 catches for 185 yards. Jackson started the other 6 games, contributing 890 yards rushing and 9 touchdowns. In addition, Jackson had 47 catches for 387 yards and 1 touchdown. Jackson was the Bills' third leading receiver based on receptions in 2013.

It was important for the Bills to keep Jackson in today's NFL. It is usually running back by committee given the short careers backs have, but Jackson has stood the test of time since 2007. Jackson has played in at least 8 games in all his seasons with the Bills. Jackson is 33-year-olds and the NFL's oldest running back.

Fred Jackson and C.J. Spiller will get the bulk of the carries for the Bills in 2014. Behind them on the depth chart are Anthony Dixon and Bryce Brown. If either Jackson or Spiller gets injured, Dixon or Brown will have the opportunity to step up and show the coaches if they can produce.