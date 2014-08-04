Denver Broncos Release First Depth Chart Of 2014 Preseason
David Dechant-Denver Broncos

As the first game of the preseason against the Seattle Seahawks approaches, the Denver Broncos have released their first depth chart of the 2014 preseason and it contains little in the way of surprises.

The Broncos top costless agent signees appear at the top of the depth charts at their positions. Emmanuel Sanders tops 2014 second round draft pick Cody Latimer at wide receiver, Aqib Talib is ahead of 2014 first round draft pick Bradley Roby at left cornerback, DeMarcus Ware is ahead of last year's fifth round pick Quanterus Smith at right defensive end and T.J. Ward leads last year's surprise at strong safety Duke Ihenacho.

DE DeMarcus Ware. Photo: Lauren Giudice-Denver Broncos.

Injuries haven't kept Chris Harris Jr., Rahim Moore, and Derek Wolfe from reclaiming their starting spots. Despite missing time last season with injuries, all three are expected to be healthy and ready to go as the season gets underway.

CB Chris Harris Jr. and S Rahim Moore. Photo: David DeChant-Denver Broncos.

Harris, who underwent ACL surgery earlier this year, was taken off the player unable to perform (PUP) list at the start of training camp. He is once again listed as the starter at right cornerback ahead of 2013 third round pick Kayvon Webster. Harris will be teamed at corner with Talib while Bradley Roby comes in for nickel packages. Webster will be available when the defense shifts to the dime.

Moore nearly lost his life after suffering lateral compartment syndrome following the Week 10 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Moore has recovered fully and is once again starting at costless safety, ahead of Quinton Carter.

QB Peyton Manning. Photo: Eric Lars Bakke: Denver Broncos.

Wolfe suffered a neck injury in last year's preseason game against the Seahawks that at first glance looked career threatening. He recovered from that injury but ended up developing seizure-like symptoms in Week 10 that cost him the rest of the season. Wolfe has been cleared to play and is once again the starter at left defensive end over Malik Jackson.

Other injury returns include Ryan Clady coming back to protect Peyton Manning's blind side at left tackle following his lisfranc injury in Week 2 against the New York Giants and Von Miller at strong side linebacker after tearing his ACL in Week 16 against the Houston Texans.

Kevin Vickerson has not regained his starting spot at defensive tackle after suffering a dislocated hip in Week 12 that cost him the rest of 2013. Sylvester Williams, last year's first round draft pick, took over for Vickerson following his injury and has kept the starting position. Vickerson is effective at stuffing the run and will be in the rotation at defensive tackle even if he doesn't regain his starting spot.

DT Sylvester Williams of the Denver Broncos. Photo: Lauren Gludice-Denver Broncos

Something of a surprise is Virgil Green being listed as the second string tight end ahead of Jacob Tamme. Tamme played with Manning in Indianapolis from 2008-2010 and is well versed in the offense and what is expected of him by the quarterback. Tamme appeared in all 16 games last season, catching 20 passes for 184 yards and one touchdown while Green made just nine receptions for 45 yards in 16 games. It will be interesting to see if this is just temporary or if the Broncos believe that Green offers much more than Tamme at this point in his career.

TE Jacob Tamme. Photo: Eric Lars Bakke-Denver Broncos.

The Broncos take their depth chart into game action for the first time on Thursday as the Super Bowl Champion Seahawks come to town. Kickoff at Sports Authority Field at Mile High is scheduled for 7:00 PM MDT.

Denver Broncos Depth Chart

Offense
WR Demaryius Thomas Andre Caldwell Greg Wilson Bennie Fowler
LT Ryan Clady Winston Justice Paul Cornick
LG Orlando Franklin Ben Garland
C Manny Ramirez Will Montgomery Matt Paradis
RG Louis Vasquez Vinston Painter Ryan Miller
RT Chris Clark Michael Schofield
TE Julius Thomas Virgil Green Jacob Tamme Jameson Konz
Gerrell Robinson Cameron Morrah
WR Emmanuel Sanders Cody Latimer Nathan Palmer Greg Hardin
WR Wes Welker Jordan Norwood Isaiah Burse
QB Peyton Manning Brock Osweiler Zac Dysert Bryn Renner
RB Montee Ball Ronnie Hillman C.J. Anderson Juwan Thompson
Kapri Bibbs Brennan Clay Jerodis Williams

Defense
LDE Derek Wolfe Malik Jackson Will Pericak Greg Latta
DT Sylvester Williams Kevin Vickerson Mitch Unrein Cody Larsen
NT Terrance Knighton Marvin Austin Sione Fua
RDE DeMarcus Ware Quanteras Smith Kenny Anunike Hall Davis
Chase Vaughn
SLB Von Miller Lerentee McCray Shaquil Barrett Jerrell Harris
MLB Nate Irving Lamin Barrow Steven Johnson L.J. Fort
WLB Danny Trevathan Brandon Marshall Jamar Chaney Corey Nelson
LCB Aqib Talib Bradley Roby Tony Carter Louis Young
RCB Chris Harris JR. Kayvon Webster Omar Bolden Jerome Murphy
Jordan Sullen
SS T.J. Ward Duke Ihenacho John Boyett
FS Rahim Moore Quinton Carter David Bruton Charles Mitchell

Special Teams
PK Matt Prater Mitch Ewald
P Britton Colquitt
H Britton Colquitt
LS Aaron Brewer
PR Wes Welker Jordan Norwood Isaiah Burse
KR Andre Caldwell Omar Bolden
VAVEL Logo